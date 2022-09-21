Scotland player ratings: A night when even the subs scored top marks in 3-0 win over Ukraine

A series of chances were missed before John McGinn finally, and deservedly opened the scoring with 20 minutes remaining before a late double from substitute Lyndon Dykes put the seal on an impressive performance.

Here is how the Scotland players rated …

CRAIG GORDON - 7

Surprisingly quiet night for the nation’s No 1. Not called on too often in the first half but cut out the danger when his goal was threatened and performed almost as a sweeper keeper after the interval.

NATHAN PATTERSON - 6

Some deep deliveries and looking good but was cracked in a challenge midway through first half and replaced by Hickey.

SCOTT McTOMINAY - 8

Looking to get involved and spread the ball but occasionally let down by the weight of pass or delivery. Improved in the second half and set Armstrong up with a fabulous opportunity with some clever footwork and awareness.

JACK HENDRY - 8

Read danger well and mopped up numerous Ukraine attempted attacks. Superb tackle to deny Ukraine a shot in the 56th minute and maintained his focus well as his team-mates applied pressure on the visiting defence.

SCOTT McKENNA - 7

Right place at right time to prevent a tap in in the 17th minute. Set piece header looped over as Scotland sought out a second goal to kill off the match. But like his defensive team-mates, he didn’t really have a lot to do.

KIERAN TIERNEY - 8

Got up the flank early on and played in Adams, forcing Scots up the park. But it felt like he was straining at the leash as the game wore on. Unlucky to see a left foot volley saved as Scotand laid siege to the Ukraine goal.

STUART ARMSTRONG - 8

Great performance, spoiled only by his finishing. Came close on several occasions but failed to make the most of the service. Should have been on the scoresheet. But passed up at least three glorious chances.

JOHN MCGINN - 8

Headed an early effort marginally off target but showed his determination to go again and again. Took a heavy hit in the 18th minute but recovered and when everyone else was passing up scoring chances, he finally found a way through to give Scotland their-well-deserved lead.

CALUM McGREGOR - 8

Along with McTominay he poked and probed from a deeper position, helping to set the tempo and offer Scotland the base from which they could push forward. An integral part of the victory.

RYAN CHRISTIE - 8

Sent in some inviting crosses in for Adams and part of an attacking unit which worked hard, asking questions and seeking the breakthrough. Delivered the initial ball in, which Ukraine could not clear, and eventually led to McGinn goal.

CHE ADAMS - 8

Should have done better when through in the 11th minute but fired at the keeper. Led the line well, though, and provided some lovely link up play. Was sent through at end of first half and clattered in a shocking body slam by Ukraine’s Bondar. Denied by the bar and keeper in the second half.

AARON HICKEY - 8

More familiar with the left flank, he did well on the right, especially when containing the electric Mudryk. Going forward he was not afraid to have a dig and came very close in the 62nd minute.

LYNDON DYKES - 8

On for Adams late in the second half and made an immediate impact, heading home with just over 10 minutes remaining to ensure Scotland would move to the top of their Nations League group and then making it 3-0.

RYAN FRASER – 7

76th minute substitute and provided two assists to help Dykes grab his double.

KENNY MCLEAN – N/A

85th minute sub helped see out the win.

GREG TAYLOR – N/A