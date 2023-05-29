Scotland manager Steve Clarke insists players won't be 'overawed' by Halaand as Rangers defender returns

Steve Clarke is confident Scotland won’t be overawed by Norway goal machine Erling Haaland as he named the squad that he hopes will consolidate his side's place at the summit of their Euro 2024 qualifying group.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke speaks to the press after announcing his Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers during a McDonald's Football Festival Event at George Square, Glasgow. It was part of the SFA's Week of Football celebration to mark the association's 150th anniversary (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The manager did not include any surprises although Che Adams is unavailable due to injury. Steve Clarke is confident Edinburgh duo Kevin Nisbet and Lawrence Shankland, from Hibs and Hearts respectively, can help make up for the Southampton striker’s absence against Norway and Georgia next month.

It’s in defence where focus will be most heavily trained, in the first game at least. Scotland head to Oslo to play Haaland’s Norway after a training camp in Spain and then host Georgia as they bid to maintain their position as group pace setters following the victory over Spain in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A result in Oslo will help to that end but Norway know they will need to win to get their campaign back on track. On the day Scotland earned a famous victory over Spain, Norway dropped points in Georgia.

Haaland missed their last two games due to injury but is expected to lead the line next month having scored 52 goals – so far - in all competitions in his first season at Manchester City.

“We have English Premier League players as well, so we have players playing at a high level and they understand what to expect from players like Haaland,” noted Clarke.

“Don’t forget the boy (Martin) Odegaard as well, (Mohamed) Elyounoussi at Southampton. I know they’ve had a difficult end to the season, but these are all good players.

“They’ve got players playing in Serie A, they’ve got players playing in the top leagues all over Europe. As have Georgia. And so do we.”

“He’s got good ability and his goalscoring record speaks for itself,” added Clarke. “But he is playing in a half-decent team in Man City, who do create a lot of chances for him. If we as a team can limit the chances for Norway, then maybe we can control Erling Haaland a little bit better.”