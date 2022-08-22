Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old, who started his career at Aberdeen and had a brief spell on loan at Kilmarnock before leaving Scottish football in 2011, is alleged to have placed 52 bets on football matches between March 2017 and February this year.

He has been given until Tuesday, August 30 to respond to the misconduct charge.

The period of Maguire’s alleged offending includes time spent at former clubs Oxford, Bury and Sunderland.

Chris Maguire, who has been capped twice by Scotland, currently plays for Lincoln City.

“Chris Maguire has been charged with misconduct in relation to an alleged breach of the FA’s betting rules,” read an FA statement.

