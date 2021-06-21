Scotland in Euro 2020 sweat as health authorities 'investigate' Billy Gilmour contacts

Scotland are facing an anxious wait over the prospect of losing more key players for their Euro 2020 showdown against Croatia.

By Matthew Elder
Monday, 21st June 2021, 1:18 pm
Updated Monday, 21st June 2021, 1:19 pm
The Scotland squad during a training session at Rockliffe Park, Darlington on Sunday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
According to a report, Public Health England are investigating whether any of Steve Clarke's squad are considered close contacts of Billy Gilmour following the midfielder’s positive Covid-19 test.

The Chelsea star will now miss the must-win Group D clash at Hampden tomorrow and must now self-isolate for 10 days. The 20-year-old was a stand-out performer in the 0-0 draw with England at Wembley on Friday and his absence has rocked the Tartan Army in the build-up to the big match.

The rest of the squad returned negative tests and the Scotland camp are confident that no other players will be affected, but the Daily Record report that health chiefs south of the border are looking into the matter.

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has removed social media pictures of him playing table tennis with Gilmour and John McGinn at the team’s training base in Darlington.

