Scotland hero Scott McTominay gifts goal to grandad after crucial World Cup qualifying win over Israel

Scott McTominay celebrates. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The midfielder was played in the back-three under Steve Clarke’s Scotland system but was in the right place at the right time at the other end to head a dramatic winner

three minutes into injury time.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He dedicated the crucial goal to his grandad who celebrates his birthday on Monday - but it is the Tartan Army who are looking forward to many happy returns to the World Cup thanks to the vital goal which sends Scotland four points clear in second place and on course for a Qatar play-off place.

Scott McTominay scores to make it 3-2. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

It was McTominay’s first goal for Scotland - and came infront of his Manchester United mentor Sir Alex Ferguson - and he explained: “It is my grandad’s birthday on Monday and I knew I had to score before his birthday so that’s a result for his birthday.

“It came at me pretty quick and it was bouncing.

“It’s not the best one I’ll score but in terms of importance - as you can see from all the Scotland fans here - it’s amazing. I struggle to put it into words and I don’t know what minute it was, but it’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

Scotland were suckered by Eran Zahavi in the opening five minutes when a stunning free-kick beat Craig Gordon and their defensive frailties were exploited shortly after John McGinn curled in the equaliser as Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead within minutes of drawing level.

Lyndon Dykes summed up the first half with a poor penalty saved by Ofir Marciano but an improved second half, and equaliser from Dykes saw Scotland bombard Israel until McTominay’s all important goal.

“We know they are difficult and first half we were so poor,” he added on Sky Sports. “We knew that at half-time but what a second half, complete domination. I thought second half we were extremely good and created some amount of chances.

“We needed to wake up, we weren’t there and they were more aggressive, more aware and compact as a team, and we knew we had to win and credit to us we did.”