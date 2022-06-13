Scotland have 'significant' injury concerns as Steve Clarke responds to strong criticism

The Scots are reeling following their dispiriting 3-0 defeat by Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday which left them with three Group B1 points from their opening two games.
Speaking in Ireland before flying out to Yerevan, boss Clarke said: "There will be some rotation.
"We have some significant doubts, that's why I am bit late here.
"We will assess before we travel but we have significant injuries that we have to deal with. No names."
Clarke was reluctant to discuss the defeat in Dublin.
He said: "I will keep that between myself and my players.
"Obviously disappointing on Saturday. We will focus on the next game, Armenia.
"As we always do we will get together as a group, speak about things, show some things on video and try to get them on the training pitch and moving again for the next game."
On the criticism he and his team received after the Republic of Ireland game and after the World Cup play-off semi-final defeat to Ukraine at Hampden Park, the former Scotland defender said: "People can write and say what they want. There is nothing I can do to control that, the most important thing is what we do next."