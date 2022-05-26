Scotland fans urged to join Ukraine national anthem ahead of World Cup play-off

Steve Clarke’s side face the crucial match on Wednesday (June 1), postponed since March due to the ongoing conflict and Russian invasion, with the winner facing Wales for the right to enter Group B in Qatar this November alongside Iran, Team USA and England.

In a show of unity and support in light of the situation in the opposition’s homeland, fans from the Scottish Football Supporters Association will join opera singer Vasyl Savenko, and duo Julia Kogut-Kalynyuk and Kateryna Trachuk, plus Glasgow’s ‘Voice of the Town’ choir, to sing “Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy” on the steps at Hampden Park before the game and, to ensure fans can sing the anthem correctly when the teams line up, a simplified phonetic lyric sheet has also been created by language-learning app Duolingo.

These lyrics will be posted online in the lead up to the game and shared by clubs, fans and supporters groups to practise before the match and will also be printed on leaflets around the ground.

Colin Watkins, UK Manager at Duolingo, said: “Football unites people, with the World Cup the pinnacle for this, but we all know this match carries even more significance, and the eyes of the world will be watching.

"We want all Scotland fans and all football fans to show their solidarity in song and show the world they are united with Ukraine through language.”

Scotland's supporters are being urged to join in with the Ukrainian national anthem (Photo by CARL RECINE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)