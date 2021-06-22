Scotland fans react to Steve Clarke's crucial line-up for Croatia Euro 2020 crunch: 'Turnbull should be in', 'Harbouring time-honoured dread', 'Please win':

Scotland Head Coach Steve Clarke alongside John Carver and Steven Reid. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Tartan Army reacted with hope more than anything after Steve Clarke’s team was announced at Hampden.

Of course, there’s no Billy Gilmour and Stuart Armstrong of Southampton gets the nod to take the Chelsea midfielder’s place in the side, but otherwise it’s the same team as last Friday’s scoreless draw at Wembley.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s how the Scotland fans reacted to the team and Steve Clarke’s decision.

@euanwood1: “Should've been Turnbull in. Would offer so much more going forward but still a strong team.”

@ScottishBear21: “I would have went with Armstrong as a replacement so agree with that and if the game is still a draw at 60 mins then Patterson or Forrest have to come on to provide a threat down the right side.”

@fulton_ciaran: “Armstrong over Turnbull is a joke but I BELIEVE COME ON THE BOYS.”

@Gorantaylis: “Would've preferred to see Turnbull in for Armstrong but otherwise strong team. Come. On.”

@kyleRC_: “Not bad but please play Nisbet instead man. Dykes can't score while Nisbet scores against the Dutch.”

@RangersChat1873: “Croatia there for the taking if Scotland play like they did Friday. Just hope Dykes leaves his biscuit tin heed at home.”

@MarkMcSherryNY: “Good team with a strong bench which may be required. Very best of luck. Get intae thum :) Have a real go !”

@thomasmcintyr14: “Love it Scotland no goals and best player has covid, versus Scotland has goalscorers all over the park. Three world class players on the park. Potentially another three in the squad and the rest of the squad we'll worth their place. C’mon the 16 men gerintaethem.”

@McGuinnessRyan1: “I truly wish I could be optimistic about tonight. But, I'm harbouring a time-honoured dread of another venture into the realms of glorious failure. Not this time eh, Scotland.”

@geeman909: “GET BEHIND THE TEAM. Let’s hope those lucky enough to be in Hampden don’t sit in silence if things start going wrong, like they did last Monday.”

@KitConnorsseur: “Please please please please PLEASE WIN.”

@butterpopster: “Dear @ScotlandNT today is my birthday and the perfect present would be a Scotland win so please gift me! Thanks, Jam aged 42.”

Happy birthday Jam.