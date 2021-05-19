Scotland fans query a few selections amid mainly positive reaction to Steve Clarke's Euro 2020 squad

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has named his squad for this summer's European Championships. Picture: SNS

Elsewhere, there was no place for Andrew Considine, Ryan Gauld and Leigh Griffiths as the national team boss was forced into some tough decisions with his final 26-man unit.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the squad on social media:

@KevWilson08: “That’s a very impressive squad, delighted to see Patterson, Gilmour and Turnbull get called up. And Kevin Nisbet.”

@starinnfalkirk: “Other than being a bit worried with a couple of centre half selections I’m delighted with that squad.”

@Footballstewart: “Not perfect but can’t remember a squad I’ve agreed with more in a long time.”

@aidanhardie01: “Even though griffiths has been s**** this season would have still took him as hes always got a goal in him and different style to the rest of the strikers.”

@brianorbrain2: “England game was 4 years ago. He [Griffiths] has done nothing since to justify his inclusion in squad. It would be huge gamble to take him.”

@NotoriousBAG_: “A shame there’s no Gauld, him before John Fleck would have been the move. Great to see Turnbull, Patterson & Gilmour in though.”

@llllIlIIlIlllll: “How Fleck made it in the squad over Gauld is ridiculous.”

@Suave_Nav: “I would have gone Gauld for some magic in the midfield/attack and left Greg Taylor out. Greg is a good honest player but we are well covered on the left side of defence.”

@ErnieMcElwee: “No Andy Considine? Well that me not singing Yes Sir I can boogie.”

@gasteblock: “No room for sentimentalism. Everything has to be spot on. Griffiths is overweight, not mentally focused and struggled all season. Considine has been in a struggling inconsistent team all season.”

@rwq1987: “James Forrest & Callum McGregor two guys who've done nothing in Scotland jerseys given yet more time & Patterson a rule breaker rewarded for being an idiot. While folk like Gauld who've worked hard to better themselves and gone abroad and been player of the month nada. Shame on Steve Clarke.”

@di_cranio: “Gutted for Lawrence Shankland to miss out but no real surprise, just not scored enough this season. Looked a straight shot between him and Nisbet, Hibs man edged it.”

