Scotland fans locked out of vital World Cup qualifiers against Denmark and Austria

Scotland supporters cheered on their team at Euro 2020, but the Tartan Army will not be allowed to travel to Denmark and Austria for next month's World Cup qualifiers. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

FIFA and UEFA have informed national associations that away fans will not be allowed to travel to next month's international matches due to coronavirus concerns.

Steve Clarke's side face the Euro 2020 semi-finalists in Denmark on September 1 before returning to Hampden for a match against Moldova three days later. The Scots complete the triple-header in Austria on September 7.

The matches are vital to Scotland' s hopes of reaching Qatar 2022 as they look to follow up a first major finals appearance in 23 years at Euro 2020.

The travel ban will come as a major disappointment to the Tartan Army, but in a letter sent to national associations released by the English FA, football's world and European governing bodies outlined rising Covid-19 cases in Europe as a concern.

"FIFA and UEFA have been closely monitoring the evolution of the pandemic in Europe ahead of the UEFA preliminary competition matches for the FIFA World Cup 2022, taking place in the upcoming September international window," it read.

"Due to the recent Covid-19 spikes in Europe, combined with the large number of matches to be played during the September international window, it has been agreed to apply the same approach as decided by the UEFA executive committee on 14 June 2021 to all matches (i.e. three match-days) of the UEFA preliminary competition for the FIFA World Cup 2022 as well as to friendly matches taking place during said international window, thus putting the safety of all those involved as its highest priority in these uncertain times."