Steve Clarke’s side has already suffered six call-offs with David Turnbull, Nathan Patterson, John McLaughlin, Kieran Tierney, Scott McKenna and Scott McTominay all withdrawing from the original squad named for this week’s triple-header.

That was on top of being without captain Andy Robertson, fellow defenders John Souttar and Liam Cooper, and striker Ross Stewart – all of whom missed out on the initial selection due to injury.

Hearts duo Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley have been called up as last-minute replacements for the Ukraine match, while St Mirren’s Declan Gallagher and Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie also joined up with the squad last week.

Scotland's Lyndon Dykes (left) and Che Adams failed to train with the squad ahead of the trip to Poland to face Ukraine. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The call-offs have left Clarke with a selection dilemma in defence, however, the striking department is now also causing major concern after both Adams and Dykes failed to take part in training on Monday morning.

Southampton frontman Adams led the line superbly against Ukraine in the 3-0 win at Hampden last Wednesday with Dykes coming off the bench to grab a double. QPR’s Dykes then started the 2-1 win over Ireland on Saturday with Adams making a late substitute appearance.

Both players are feeling ill but Clarke has confirmed they will still travel to Poland for the match that will decide whether Scotland win Nations League Group B1.

Clarke said: "There was one or two missing from training this morning. We have some kind of virus in the camp, just sickness.

"Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams didn't feel very well this morning but they will be on the plane. So we have that to worry about, so we are not short of issues and we are also not short of determination to go there and finish the job."

In better news, full-back Aaron Hickey has taken part in training after being replaced in the second-half of the win over Ireland due to feeling tightness in his leg.