Scotland discover venue for Ukraine Nations League match
Scotland will take on Ukraine in Poland after the war-torn nation informed UEFA of their choice of venue for their Nations League qualifier next month.
Due to ongoing Russian-led invasion of Ukraine, international matches cannot be played in the country and the Ukrainians have decided to host Scotland in Krakow, southern Poland.
The match, which is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27, will take place at Stadion Cracovii Jozefa Piłsudskiego, which is home to Cracovia.
A statement from the Ukrainian FA read: "This stadium is home to the local football club of the same name, which plays in the elite division of the Polish championship and is able to accommodate more than 15,000 spectators in its stands.”
The match is due to be Scotland’s last in Group B1, with the two nations due to face each other at Hampden the week before. Scotland also take on Republic of Ireland on Saturday, September 24 at home.
Ukraine currently lead the group by a point from Scotland, with the Irish a further two points behind.