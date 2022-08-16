Scotland discover venue for Ukraine Nations League match

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland will take on Ukraine in Krakow, Poland, next month.

Due to ongoing Russian-led invasion of Ukraine, international matches cannot be played in the country and the Ukrainians have decided to host Scotland in Krakow, southern Poland.

The match, which is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27, will take place at Stadion Cracovii Jozefa Piłsudskiego, which is home to Cracovia.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the Ukrainian FA read: "This stadium is home to the local football club of the same name, which plays in the elite division of the Polish championship and is able to accommodate more than 15,000 spectators in its stands.”

The match is due to be Scotland’s last in Group B1, with the two nations due to face each other at Hampden the week before. Scotland also take on Republic of Ireland on Saturday, September 24 at home.