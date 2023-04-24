Nottingham Forest confirmed the news that the 26-year-old is unavailable for the club’s Premier League run-in as they battle for survival. The centre-back picked up an injury in the first half of the team’s 3-2 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday. He subsequently underwent scans which showed he had fractured his collarbone and is now facing a race to be fit for June’s Euro 2024 qualifying double header against Norway and Cyprus.

“That's him done for the season unfortunately,” manager Steve Cooper said. "It’s a real blow for him having just returned from a hamstring injury and having worked so hard to get back fit.He’s a great professional who always gives his best in everything he does, so for him to suffer the bad luck that he has with this injury is really unfortunate.

“He’s naturally feeling down, he’s a positive guy anyway who is pretty low key and gets on with his work. He's a really good professional and a really good teammate. He would have loved to continue committing everything for the rest of the season, but unfortunately that's not the case.”

McKenna has featured 24 times for Forest this campaign after helping the club win promotion to the Premier League last season. He did miss a period earlier in the year due to a hamstring injury which also kept him out of Scotland’s opening matches of Euro 2024 qualifying, wins against Cyprus and Spain.