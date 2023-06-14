Scotland concerns over Norway pitch as surface branded 'horrible' and covered in 'sand'

Scotland assistant John Carver has revealed he has been provided with personal intel that has confirmed potential problems with the Oslo pitch that will host the country’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Norway on Saturday.

Scotland coach John Carver (centre) with Ryan Christie (left) and John McGinn during Tuesday's training session at Lesser Hampden. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The Ullevaal Stadium in the country’s capital staged the nation’s cup final three weeks ago that witnessed Brann triumph on a surface Vebjorn Hoffebjorn of losing side Lillestrom condemned as “horrible” in hitting out at both penalty boxes being covered in “sand”.

Carver – who courted controversy with comments in March about the Oriam surfaces Scotland elected to forgo in favour of setting up their base camp at Lesser Hampden – has also received information from his own source that would not appear to augur well but is keen to retain perspective over any possible difficulties.

“As it happens, I have a friend who was at the cup final two weeks ago. He sent me a picture of it and he said it wasn’t great,” he said. “But we’ve looked at the video and it looks okay on that. Obviously, it’s from a distance. In the picture he sent me it didn’t look great. But again, they’ve had a week, 10-days to prepare it. That’s almost two weeks by the time we play there. So you hope it will be in decent condition. You’ll get nothing from me on pitches…

“Listen, we just have to get on with it. We can’t make an excuse. When we get there we’ll have a look at it. We won’t train on it before we play because we don’t do that. But we’ll have a look at it and we just have to get on with it. In modern day, most players play on decent pitches every week. But every now and again there’s one that isn’t great and they have to play on it.