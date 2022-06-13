Scotland changes promised but Steve Clarke insists mood is good and topping group is aim in Armenia

The manager knows he will face calls for his dismissal if his side fail to repair some of the damage inflicted following the 3-0 defeat against Republic of Ireland on Saturday in Dublin.

Scotland take on Armenia in the Republican stadium this evening while the Irish play Group B1 leaders Ukraine in Poland.

Clarke has sensed a determination among his players to sign-off on a “high note” after a bruising international window that began with a World Cup play-off semi-final loss against Ukraine.

A defeat to Republic of Ireland then saw the players booed off the park by many travelling fans.

“The mood’s been good,” he said. “I could talk about coaching and lots of points about the (Irish) game, certainly lots of things we can work on and get better at.

“There were actually one or two things from the game we did quite well and as a coach I’ve got to be balanced. I can’t just be destructive, I’ve got to be constructive as well. So we’ve looked at both sides.

“There’ll be some changes,” he promised. “I’ve one or two significant injury doubts that will play a part. I’m not going to say any more than that. I’m also conscious I’ve got to freshen the team a little bit for the fourth game at the end of a long campaign for a lot of the players.”

Scotland Manager Steve Clarke has taken his team to Yerevan for a crucial Nations League fixture to end the season in Armenia. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Greg Taylor, Allan Campbell, David Turnbull, Stephen O’Donnell and Lewis Ferguson, who has been injured, are the only outfield players not to see any action so far.

Clarke admits anything other than three points against a team ranked 92 in the world will leave Scotland out of contention to secure a guaranteed play-off place for Euro 2024 by winning the group.

“Listen, the most important thing for me is that we want to win this game because we want to go into the September camp with a realistic chance of topping this group,” he said. “That has to be our aim.