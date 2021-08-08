Scotland captain Andy Robertson suffers injury scare in Liverpool friendly ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has suffered an injury scare ahead of month’s World Cup qualifiers, limping off in Liverpool’s friendly against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield.

By Phil Johnson
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 8:22 pm
Updated Sunday, 8th August 2021, 9:04 pm
Andy Robertson of Liverpool reacts after an injury during the pre-season friendly match against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield

Six days before the start of the Premier League season, the left-back hobbled off after appearing to fall awkwardly and injure an ankle attempting to stop a cross.

Robertson was helped off the pitch by the club's medical team shortly before half-time in the 1-1 draw.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Scotland have three crucial World Cup qualifiers in eight days next month. Steve Clarke’s men are away to Denmark on September 1, home to Moldova on September 4 and away to Austria on September 8.

Andy Robertson has to be helped from the pitch by Liverpool medical staff after suffering an ankle injury during a friendly against Athletic Bilbao.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "We don't know how serious it is. It was pretty painful and that is why Andy went off.

"He got the ball on the front of his foot, twisted his ankle. The pain settled already but we cannot say without further assessment.

"He needs to get a scan and then we will know more."

Jurgen KloppScotlandLiverpool