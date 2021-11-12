Scotland captain Andy Robertson realising flat-share dream with John Souttar back in international fold

The Hearts centre-half has not played for Scotland since being sent off in a Nations League clash with Israel just over three years ago.

He has endured a nightmare spell with injury after three Achilles tendon ruptures but has returned to form this season with the Tynecastle side.

Souttar was called up by Steve Clarke earlier this week as a late replacement for Grant Hanley.

Andy Robertson during Scotland National team's trainig session at La Finca Resort, on November 11, 2021, in La Finca, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton / SNS Group)

The manager has stressed he would have no qualms about playing both Souttar and new recruit Jacob Brown from the start against Moldova tonight as Scotland seek to gain the three points required to secure a World Cup play-off place.

Robertson used to share digs with Souttar, Ryan Gauld and Joe McGovern at Dundee United and he is particularly glad to have Souttar back in the fold.

A photograph of the quartet playing football by the Magdalen Green bandstand in the west end of the city has been widely circulated in the past on social media.

“I was absolutely delighted to see him on Monday when we met up,” said Robertson. “The boy has been through a torrid time with injuries and first and foremost I was just happy to see him back on the park for Hearts and doing what he loves.

John Souttar and Stephen O'Donnell during Scotland National team's trainig session at La Finca Resort, on November 11, 2021, in La Finca, Spain. (Photo by Jose Breton / SNS Group)

“Now he has taken the game to the next level, I believe. He has been unbelievable in training this week. He’s been aggressive in defending, winning headers, winning everything and that’s the competition we need.

“John, at a young age, showed his potential and showed how good he can be and unfortunately injuries have set him back a wee bit, but I do believe he’s back on track.

“I’m buzzing to have him back. He’s one of my good pals and it’s nice to see him bounce back when people told him that he was never going to play again.

“Just to see him fit and healthy is the main thing but to see him playing with confidence is another thing and the credit all goes to him."

Robertson revealed the flatmates always dreamed about playing together for Scotland. Two of them now stand on the cusp of a World Cup play-off place. Another, Ryan Gauld, is currently impressing with Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS and there have been persistent calls for him to be included in the Scotland squad.

“We always wanted to represent our country and it’s great to have John here,’ said Robertson. “It’s two massive games for us right at the end of qualification and we know how important they are and what’s at stake, so it’s great to have him involved and hopefully we can get the required results and have a big March to look forward to.”

Robertson does not know new striker Brown so well but the skipper has backed the Stoke City recruit to make a difference if called upon.

“We’ve seen that in training,” he said. “He’s strong, he’s powerful, he’s fast and he’s got a goal in him. He’s obviously done well at Stoke and although a lot of the Tartan Army might not have heard of him before the gaffer called him up, I’m sure they’ll know about him quick enough.”