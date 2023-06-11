Scotland assess injury situation ahead of Norway trip amid concerns over Rangers defender John Souttar

Scotland are assessing the injury situation following a warm-up camp in Spain ahead of this Saturday’s crucial Euro 2024 qualifier against Norway after John Souttar emerged as a major doubt.

The Rangers defender will undergo a fitness test when the squad meet up again today in Glasgow at the beginning of a week when manager Steve Clarke ramps up preparations ahead of the double header, with old foes Georgia due at Hampden a week tomorrow.

Souttar is reported to be suffering with a foot knock and did not travel to Spain with the squad. He instead stayed at home to receive treatment at his club Rangers.

Clarke is already without first-choice centre half Grant Hanley, who started both recent victories against Spain and Cyprus as he prepares to find ways of stopping Norway striker Erling Haaland, whose epic first season at Manchester City peaked with Saturday night’s Champions League victory against Internazionale.

Rangers defender John Souttar did not travel to Scotland's training camp in Spain and is a major doubt for the matches against Norway and Georgia. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Clarke’s other options for the central defensive position are Jack Hendry, Dom Hyam and Liam Cooper.

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon has addressed Souttar’s recent return to action and form with Rangers after a serious ankle injury disrupted the start of his Ibrox career. Souttar last played for Scotland a year ago in the 3-0 defeat against Republic of Ireland.

“He’s come in for the tail end of the season and shown what he can do,” said Gordon, who remains sidelined himself after suffering a broken leg playing for Hearts in December. “He’s one of the best defenders in Scotland and has quite rightly got himself back in the squad.

“He gives is great distribution from the back. He has threaded balls for Rangers right through the middle of the park. We don’t have that many guys who can play those types of passes.He’s also a threat from set pieces.