Scotland 2 Moldova 0: Where are the players who led the Tartan Army to a nervy Hampden win under Walter Smith in 2005?

Like this weekend, it was a World Cup qualifier, unlike this time Scotland were joint-bottom of their section after earlier struggles in the section when the Moldovans visited the southside of Glasgow on June 4, 2005.

Walter Smith’s side made heavy weather of the game before second-half strikes from Christian Dailly and James McFadden in an important win that resurrected fading World Cup hopes.Eventually Scotland finished third in the group, behind Norway and Italy, but still wouldn’t qualify.

With hopes again wilting after defeat in Denmark, will Steve Clarke’s selection fare better?

Here is a look at the players involved the last time Moldova were in town, and where they are now.

1. Craig Gordon Hearts' number one was also Scotland's number one - and so it was in 2005 and so it is in 2021. Goalkeeper made two vital saves and has gone full circle 57 caps later after spells at Celtic and Sunderland. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group / SFA Photo Sales

2. Graham Alexander Then a utility-man at Preston North End, deployed at right-back. Now Motherwell manager. After moving to Burnley as a player, Alexander stepped into the dugout in Lancashire and moved to Motherwell at the turn of the year after spells in charge of several clubs in north-west England . Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Jackie McNamara Off injured after 26 minutes of the game, McNamara had recently moved to Wolves from Celtic. Later returned to Aberdeen, Falkirk and Partick Thistle where he managed. Now recovered from a brain haemorrhage, he has released a book on his career. Also Dundee Utd manager and York City CEO. Photo: SNS Group Jeff Holmes Photo Sales

4. Steven Pressley Central defender is now working as head of individual development - at English premier League newcomers Brentford. Left Hearts in the season after this game and joined Celtic. Moved into management at Falkirk, Coventry and Fleetwood Town. Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales