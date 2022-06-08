Scotland 2-0 Armenia: Player ratings as Celtic, Rangers and Nottingham Forest defenders excel

Anthony Ralston, making his full Scotland debut from the start at Hampden, opened the scoring and Scott McKenna followed up with a header of his own to give Steve Clarke’s side a cushion.

Such was their dominance Scotland may be disappointed that they couldn’t add to the double before the break – Stuart Armstrong hit the post, Scott McKenna struck the bar before having a follow-up ruled out for offside in a contrasting display to their last evening at the National Stadium.

Craig Gordon had one of his quietest nights, the home defence was rarely troubled and Steve Clarke used the opportunity to give Ross Stewart a debut and rest the likes of Andy Robertson and Che Adams ahead of two key matches in the section against Republic of Ireland and Armenia, away, again.

Here is how the Scotland players rated during an impressive and important win to kick off the Nations league campaign.

1. Craig Gordon - 7 One of his quietest evenings in a Scotland shirt. Had to look smart at end keep a clean sheet with decent save, though. 7 Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Anthony Ralston - 9 Gave Armenia a torrid time rampaging up the right flank. Scored opener and could have got another. Had little to do defensively. 9 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Andy Robertson - 7 Much like Ralston, was able to attack with will and put in some dangerous deliveries. 7 Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Scott McKenna - 8 Scored a close-range header and had a second ruled out. Never tested defensively. An excellent evening. 8 Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group Photo Sales