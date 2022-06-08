Scotland 2-0 Armenia: Player ratings as Celtic, Rangers and Nottingham Forest defenders excel

Anthony Ralston, making his full Scotland debut from the start at Hampden, opened the scoring and Scott McKenna followed up with a header of his own to give Steve Clarke’s side a cushion.
Such was their dominance Scotland may be disappointed that they couldn’t add to the double before the break – Stuart Armstrong hit the post, Scott McKenna struck the bar before having a follow-up ruled out for offside in a contrasting display to their last evening at the National Stadium.
Craig Gordon had one of his quietest nights, the home defence was rarely troubled and Steve Clarke used the opportunity to give Ross Stewart a debut and rest the likes of Andy Robertson and Che Adams ahead of two key matches in the section against Republic of Ireland and Armenia, away, again.
Here is how the Scotland players rated during an impressive and important win to kick off the Nations league campaign.