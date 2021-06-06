Scotland forward Che Adams scoring during the friendly football match between Luxembourg and Scotland at the Josy Barthel Stadium in Luxembourg on June 6, 2021, in preparation for the UEFA 2020 European Championships. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Che Adams scored the first half and it proved to be the winner, despite several chances for Scotland to extend their advantage.

Lyndon Dykes hit the post and also spurned two chances against the ten men following Vahid Selimovic’s red card.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Patterson made his international debut off the bench in the second half but there was concern over Billy Gilmour after a clattering in the second half by Olivier Thill that only brought a yellow card – and the midfielder being withdrawn as a precaution by the Scotland management after just over 20 minutes of action.

Lyndon Dykes of Scotland looks on as he warms up prior to the international friendly match between Luxembourg and Scotland at Stade Josy Barthel on June 06, 2021 in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

After this it’s now next stop Middlesbrough for the team base for the group stage games against Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden – either side of a trip to Wembley for the Group D match with England.

Steve Clarke has already had the squad in Spain for some training and bonding – as well as a warm-up game for some of the squad against Holland.

It was a respectable performance against the Netherlands which has been met with a cautious optimism after a 2-2 draw and tonight’s match was another chance for game-time ahead of the Czech meeting on June 14.

We’ll take you through the game as we did with first warm-up match and as usual, we’ll have all the post-match reaction, right here at The Scotsman website and liveblog.