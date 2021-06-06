Che Adams scored the first half and it proved to be the winner, despite several chances for Scotland to extend their advantage.
Lyndon Dykes hit the post and also spurned two chances against the ten men following Vahid Selimovic’s red card.
Nathan Patterson made his international debut off the bench in the second half but there was concern over Billy Gilmour after a clattering in the second half by Olivier Thill that only brought a yellow card – and the midfielder being withdrawn as a precaution by the Scotland management after just over 20 minutes of action.
After this it’s now next stop Middlesbrough for the team base for the group stage games against Czech Republic and Croatia at Hampden – either side of a trip to Wembley for the Group D match with England.
Steve Clarke has already had the squad in Spain for some training and bonding – as well as a warm-up game for some of the squad against Holland.
It was a respectable performance against the Netherlands which has been met with a cautious optimism after a 2-2 draw and tonight’s match was another chance for game-time ahead of the Czech meeting on June 14.
We'll take you through the game as we did with first warm-up match and as usual, we'll have all the post-match reaction, right here at The Scotsman website and liveblog.
Luxembourg v Scotland: FULL TIME
Last updated: Sunday, 06 June, 2021, 19:39
- Luxembourg (Selimovic s/o 34) 0-1 Scotland (Adams 27)
- Kick-Off 5pm, Sunday, June 6, 2021
- SCOTLAND: Marshall, O’Donnell (Patterson 63), Gallagher (McKenna 46), Hanley, Tierney, Robertson (Fraser 63), McGregor (Gilmour 46, Forrest 75), McGinn, McTominay, Adams, Dykes.
PLAYER RATINGS
Here’s what we made of the performances
How Scotland players rated in 1-0 Euro 2020 warm-up win against Luxembourg
Scotland head into Euro 2020 on winning – but wasteful – form after a dominant, yet low-scoring, win over Luxembourg.
Starting line-up
The shrill of the whistle is still ringing in Luxembourg and the debate over the starting line-up next week has already begun
FULL TIME
Scotland win the final Euro 2020 warm-up match.
Next stop Middlesbrough
IN QUOTES
Chick Young, BBC Sportsound on the Olivier Thill challenge
That was a double or triple red card
82 - SUBSTITUTION
🔄 OFF - Dykes
🔄 ON - Nisbet
77 - CHANCE!
Lyndon Dykes a bit too cool in front of goal there. Nods a Ryan Fraser cross wide. Really should have scored.
Unchallenged and a great delivery again.
75 - SUBSTITUTION
🔄 OFF - Gilmour
🔄 ON - Forrest
Steve Clarke taking no chances after that thump the teenager received and he’ll sit out the remainder of the game as a precaution.
Replaced by James Forrest.
71 - BOOKED
Thill is booked for a horrible challenge on Billy Gilmour - catches the youngster powerfully in the air with his shoulder. Pretty late too.
Chelsea midfielder will need treatment.
68 - GOAL? ❌
Che Adams puts the ball in the net with a header from a nicely hung Ryan Fraser cross.... but he’s penalised for a push on his marker.
Very little in that one.
63 - Scotland change
🔄 OFF - Robertson, O’Donnell
🔄 ON - Fraser, Patterson
Scotland debut for Nathan Patterson
58 - Footwork
Another strike from Gilmour, this time nipping away from his defender to make space after Dykes’ lay-off and blasting at the top corner. Decent save by the goalkeeper after an earlier one to deny John McGinn.
56 - Ruled out
Great cross from O’Donnell is put in by Lyndon Dykes, but he’s penalised for a handball.
54 - SHOT
John McGinn’s deflected strike earns a corner form the goalkeeper’s save.
Second half
Back underway after the two substitutions
Substitutions
Scotland make changes at the break
🔄 OFF - McGregor, Gallagher
🔄 ON - McKenna, Gilmour