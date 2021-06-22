Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall reacts after conceding a second goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Croatia and Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 22, 2021. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

History was waiting for Steve Clarke and his team with the national side never having passed the opening stage of a major mens’ tournament before – and it all came down to 90 minutes on the southside of Glasgow.

Friday night’s draw with England at Wembley was big – but this had even more at stake.

It hadn’t been easy after a rocky opening to the European Championships and a home defeat to the Czech Republic. The England result was a boost but then Billy Gilmour’s covid test result after some midfield heroics in the Auld Enemy clash threw a second spanner in the works for Steve Clarke, who already had to cope without another ex-Rangers youth John Fleck for the same reasons at the pre-tournament training camp in Spain.

Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay and team mates of Scotland stand for the national anthem prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Croatia and Scotland at Hampden Park on June 22, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

But it all came down to Hampden and Croatia and The Scotsman was be in the ground bringing you all the action and reaction from Hampden and all the pre-match build-up – and with a match of such magnitude… there was plenty of that.

Follow the live blog below for real-time as it happened match action and reaction.

