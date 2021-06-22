LiveScotland 1-3 Croatia: RECAP | Scotland out of Euro 2020, bottom of Group D| Perisic header and Modric curler silence Hampden| McGregor equalised with Scotland's first Euro goal after Vlasic opener

It was all or nothing for Scotland as Croatia came to Hampden for matchday three of Euro 2020 and a win for either side would send them through to the knock-out stages. In the end, for Scotland, it was the latter.

By David Oliver
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 10:01 pm
Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall reacts after conceding a second goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Croatia and Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 22, 2021. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

History was waiting for Steve Clarke and his team with the national side never having passed the opening stage of a major mens’ tournament before – and it all came down to 90 minutes on the southside of Glasgow.

Friday night’s draw with England at Wembley was big – but this had even more at stake.

It hadn’t been easy after a rocky opening to the European Championships and a home defeat to the Czech Republic. The England result was a boost but then Billy Gilmour’s covid test result after some midfield heroics in the Auld Enemy clash threw a second spanner in the works for Steve Clarke, who already had to cope without another ex-Rangers youth John Fleck for the same reasons at the pre-tournament training camp in Spain.

Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay and team mates of Scotland stand for the national anthem prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Croatia and Scotland at Hampden Park on June 22, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Lee Smith - Pool/Getty Images)

But it all came down to Hampden and Croatia and The Scotsman was be in the ground bringing you all the action and reaction from Hampden and all the pre-match build-up – and with a match of such magnitude… there was plenty of that.

Follow the live blog below for real-time as it happened match action and reaction.

Scotland fans show their support prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between Scotland v Czech Republic at Hampden. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Scotland v Croatia: RECAP

Last updated: Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:59

  • CROATIA 3 (Vlasic 16, Modric 61, Perisic 77) SCOTLAND 1 (McGregor 41) - ht 1-1
  • 🇭🇷 Croatia finish second and progress to the knock-out stages
  • 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland eliminated from Group D
  • 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿: Marshall, McTominay, Hanley (McKenna 31), Tierney, O’Donnell (Patterson 83), Robertson, Armstrong (Fraser 68) , McGregor, McGinn, Adams (Nisbet 83), Dykes.
Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:59

Scotland Knocked Out

Scotland knocked out of Euro 2020 after 3-1 defeat by Croatia at Hampden

Scotland were unable to banish 67 years of hurt in major tournament finals as they crashed out of Euro 2020 at the hands of a markedly superior Croatian side at Hampden on Tuesday night.

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:56

Elsewhere

England won 1-0 to take top spot in Group D

Two goal advantage gives Croatia second place on goals scored over the Czech Republic who also progress in third.

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:52

FULL TIME

CROATIA 3 (Vlasic 16, Modric 61, Perisic 77) SCOTLAND 1 (McGregor 41) - ht 1-1

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:49

Injury time

Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign will last for four minutes more.

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:49

90 - Regulation

Regulation time is up and it has been a fairly comfortable evening for Luka Modric and co, on reflection.

Scotland have barely threatened in the second half after McGregor’s lifeline.

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:41

🔄 SUBSTITUTION

OFF - Stephen O’Donnell, Che Adams

ON - Nathan Patterson, Kevin Nisbet

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:35

GOAL CROATIA

It’s 3-1

Ivan Perisic heads in the third which all but kills the Scottish dream.

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:35

Goalscorer Nikola Vlasic has been substituted for Croatia.

Earlier Borna Barisic also came on with the score still 2-1 and Croatia progressing.

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:29

🔄 69 - Substitution

OFF - Stuart Armstrong

ON - Ryan Fraser

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:33

61 - GOAL

A brilliant finish from Luka Modric puts the ball into the top corner and silences Hampden.

Scotland defence pulled this way and that and the midfielder swerves the strike in from the edge of the box.

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:19

Last half hour

30 of the most important minutes in Scottish mens’ football history right here... one goal is all that’s needed.

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:18

58 - So close

John McGinn is inches away from converting a threatening delivery from Stuart Armstrong.

McGinn throws himself into the goalkeeper and takes a sore one... a real chance for Scotland and a terrific ball in from the Southampton midfielder.

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:15

56 - SAVE!

Brilliant from David Marshall to deny Ivan Perisic - stood tall after an exquisite flick from Luka Modric set up the chance.

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:14

53 - Weak shot

Easy take for David Marshall after Juranovic strike but Scotland’s defence looked at sixes and sevens pulled out of shape allowing the Croatians to pick their target.

Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:03

Back underway

Croatia resume

ScotlandSteve Clarke