History was waiting for Steve Clarke and his team with the national side never having passed the opening stage of a major mens’ tournament before – and it all came down to 90 minutes on the southside of Glasgow.
Friday night’s draw with England at Wembley was big – but this had even more at stake.
It hadn’t been easy after a rocky opening to the European Championships and a home defeat to the Czech Republic. The England result was a boost but then Billy Gilmour’s covid test result after some midfield heroics in the Auld Enemy clash threw a second spanner in the works for Steve Clarke, who already had to cope without another ex-Rangers youth John Fleck for the same reasons at the pre-tournament training camp in Spain.
But it all came down to Hampden and Croatia and The Scotsman was be in the ground bringing you all the action and reaction from Hampden and all the pre-match build-up – and with a match of such magnitude… there was plenty of that.
Follow the live blog below for real-time as it happened match action and reaction.
Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today
Scotland v Croatia: RECAP
Last updated: Tuesday, 22 June, 2021, 21:59
- CROATIA 3 (Vlasic 16, Modric 61, Perisic 77) SCOTLAND 1 (McGregor 41) - ht 1-1
- 🇭🇷 Croatia finish second and progress to the knock-out stages
- 🏴 Scotland eliminated from Group D
- 🏴: Marshall, McTominay, Hanley (McKenna 31), Tierney, O’Donnell (Patterson 83), Robertson, Armstrong (Fraser 68) , McGregor, McGinn, Adams (Nisbet 83), Dykes.
Scotland Knocked Out
Scotland knocked out of Euro 2020 after 3-1 defeat by Croatia at Hampden
Scotland were unable to banish 67 years of hurt in major tournament finals as they crashed out of Euro 2020 at the hands of a markedly superior Croatian side at Hampden on Tuesday night.
Elsewhere
England won 1-0 to take top spot in Group D
Two goal advantage gives Croatia second place on goals scored over the Czech Republic who also progress in third.
FULL TIME
CROATIA 3 (Vlasic 16, Modric 61, Perisic 77) SCOTLAND 1 (McGregor 41) - ht 1-1
Injury time
Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign will last for four minutes more.
90 - Regulation
Regulation time is up and it has been a fairly comfortable evening for Luka Modric and co, on reflection.
Scotland have barely threatened in the second half after McGregor’s lifeline.
🔄 SUBSTITUTION
OFF - Stephen O’Donnell, Che Adams
ON - Nathan Patterson, Kevin Nisbet
GOAL CROATIA
It’s 3-1
Ivan Perisic heads in the third which all but kills the Scottish dream.
Goalscorer Nikola Vlasic has been substituted for Croatia.
Earlier Borna Barisic also came on with the score still 2-1 and Croatia progressing.
🔄 69 - Substitution
OFF - Stuart Armstrong
ON - Ryan Fraser
61 - GOAL
A brilliant finish from Luka Modric puts the ball into the top corner and silences Hampden.
Scotland defence pulled this way and that and the midfielder swerves the strike in from the edge of the box.
Last half hour
30 of the most important minutes in Scottish mens’ football history right here... one goal is all that’s needed.
58 - So close
John McGinn is inches away from converting a threatening delivery from Stuart Armstrong.
McGinn throws himself into the goalkeeper and takes a sore one... a real chance for Scotland and a terrific ball in from the Southampton midfielder.
56 - SAVE!
Brilliant from David Marshall to deny Ivan Perisic - stood tall after an exquisite flick from Luka Modric set up the chance.
53 - Weak shot
Easy take for David Marshall after Juranovic strike but Scotland’s defence looked at sixes and sevens pulled out of shape allowing the Croatians to pick their target.
Back underway
Croatia resume