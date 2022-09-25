Scot Gemmill insists full strength Scotland Under-21s will be 'very exciting' after draw with Northern Ireland

Players such as Connor Barron, Alex Lowry and Calvin Ramsay were absent for the friendlies against Northern Ireland which saw a host of debuts over the two games including 16-year-olds Ben Doak of Liverpool and Aston Villa’s Rory Wilson.

The young Scots had won 3-1 in Belfast on Thursday after which Josh Doig was called up to the senior squad by Steve Clarke but there was nothing to separate the two sides in the return game in Paisley, where debutant Flynn Clarke’s opener for the home side in the fourth minute was soon cancelled out by Dale Taylor.

“They were two really good games,” said Gemmill.

“It’s been good to work with the players and it’s fantastic that one moved on to the full squad so that’s very positive.

“It’s important to say there are very good players who are not with us this week who can come in and affect the level.

“But it’s important we give chances to the players we have because you don’t know until you give them an opportunity.

“You have to take your opportunities and confirm their talent so I do think if we can get everyone together we have a very exciting team.”

Scotland's Flynn Clarke celebrates scoring the opener in the Under-21 international against Northern Ireland in Paisley. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The challenge matches marked the beginning of a new cycle for Gemmill’s squad with a view to the next Under-21s European Championship qualifying campaign, which begins next year.

He said: “I didn’t use the word trial but in terms of opportunity and preparation, it’s important for them to understand that this is a step up and we are going to be playing some very good players, whoever we are drawn against.

“Some we’ve played against in the past have quickly become household names and transferred for a lot of money.

“So there’s no question this is the level to play at and get better and that’s why it is exciting to give the young players an opportunity.

“The draw is in December or January and we are trying to secure the budget for (friendly) games in November. So the players need to go back to their clubs and keep pushing.”

Gemmill handed goalkeeper Jake Hogarth, Josh Reid, Clarke and Matthew Craig their debuts as Leon King returned to captain the side alongside Rangers team-mate Adam Devine in defence, both coming up against fellow Ibrox man Charlie McCann who was in the opposition midfield.

The young Scots got off to a great start when Lucas De Bolle dissected the visiting defence to put Clarke through on goal and, from inside the box, he beat goalkeeper Dylan Berry with a fine finish.

At the other end four minutes later, Taylor out-muscled King to give himself an opportunity but Hogarth blocked the shot.

However, when the Northern Irish forward got another chance from a Christopher McKee cross from the left he swept the ball past Hogarth at the near post.

In the 27th minute Taylor again got the better of King in a duel inside the box but hit the side-netting with his shot.

There was little goalmouth action in the early stages of the second half and indeed the first real chance came in the 58th minute when Scotland’s Connor Smith volleyed over from a De Bolle cross.

Liverpool’s 16-year-old Scottish winger Ben Doak was one of a slew of substitutes who came on around the hour mark and he soon picked up a yellow card for a hefty challenge on Northern Ireland substitute Terry Devlin.

Moments later, Doyle’s leg prevented Tommy Conway’s drive flashing past him and into the net but chances remained few and far between.