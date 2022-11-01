Ryan Gauld 'not looking to force Scotland call-up' as playing for Canada question comes up

Ryan Gauld has impressed for Vancouver Whitecaps since moving to Canada last year.

The former Dundee United and Hibs playmaker is having a successful time at Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS. Gauld made the switch across the pond in 2021 and has helped the club win the Canadian Championships and was awarded the George Gross Memorial Trophy as the tournament's most valued player. However, uncapped Gauld has not been involved in a Scotland squad for several years and could end up playing for Canada via residency rules.

Asked in an interview with local podcast Away from the numbers on the prospect of playing for Canada, who are at this year’s World Cup, Gauld replied: “ You can never say never, I've not actually thought about it, but who knows what is going to happen in the future. I'm not looking at forcing my way into the Scotland set-up. If it happens, it happens.

“If not we'll see where it is in a few years and what will be will be. What's refreshing is that at the end of a season, I know where I am going to be next season. There's not a lot of times that has happened to me in my career. It's not to be able to worry about anything and come back refreshed.”