Ryan Gauld cites Rangers example as MLS star considers switching allegience after Scotland snub

Ryan Gauld has further hinted that he would be open to switching international allegience to Canada after continuing to be overlooked by Scotland.

The 27-year-old playmaker was named Player of the Year for Vancouver Whitecaps last season but his form in the MLS has failed to convince Steve Clarke to call him up for national duty. Gauld has not been named in a squad since 2014 when Gordon Strachan was in charge and remains uncapped at senior level despite making 11 appearances for the Scotland Under-21s.

The former Dundee United and Sporting Libson midfielder would become eligible to apply for Canadian citizenship if he remains with the Whitecaps until the end of 2025. That could see the ex-Hibs loanee make an appearance at the World Cup in 2026 with Canada automatically qualifying for the tournament as one of the host nations.

Gauld admitted last year that he would not close the door on a change of nationality, and broaching the subject again this week, he referenced St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon and Rangers' Scott Arfield as examples of players who switched from Scotland to Canada after failing to make the step up from the Under-21s.

Ryan Gauld in action for Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS. (Photo by Jordan Jones/Getty Images)

Speaking to One Soccer, Gauld said. “I think that’s a conversation to be had when the time comes, but I don’t see why not if the opportunity did arise.