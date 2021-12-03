In 2021, women’s football in Scotland is thriving.

The Scottish Women’s national team have played the entirety of their home World Cup qualifiers at Hampden Park, there’s now three fully professional clubs in the Scottish Women’s Premier League (with more surely to come), and a host of Scottish stars, such as Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir, are key components in sides competing at the elite level of the game – all live on Sky Sports.

And there’s an absolutely enormous photo of Scotland Women’s captain Rachel Corsie at the entrance to Hampden to boot.

L-R Rose Reilly, Vivienne McLaren SWF, Eddi Reader launch the Rutherglen Ladies F.C exhibition at the Scottish Football Museum. Photo credit: Peter Devlin

But it wasn’t always this way.

Rewind back to 1921, with women’s football gaining speed, fans across the United Kingdom were starting to turn up in their thousands to back numerous talented footballers and all conquering teams such as Dick Kerr’s Ladies. Back in Scotland, teams were being formed almost monthly.

However, a crushing statement from the English FA in the winter of 1921 which cited “the game of football is quite unsuitable for females and ought not to be encouraged” saw a subsequent formal ban on women playing football on Football League grounds.

The ban, which caused a devastating ripple effect throughout the United Kingdom, saw many women’s sides in Britain suffer as a consequence.

The trailblazing Rutherglen Ladies FC. Photo credit: Bigger & McDonald collection courtesy of Libraries NI.

While the Scottish FA did not formally implement a ban until 20 years later, the implications of the ban in England saw a serious knock on affect north of the border, with many newly-formed women’s teams falling by the wayside, unable to find a pitch to play, a team to field and, ultimately, a competitive game to play.

However, one Scottish women’s football side, Rutherglen Ladies FC, were determined to break down the walls which had been built around their sport, and continue to progress the game they loved in Scotland.

The team, having been formed months before the ban came into place by Wishaw born entertainer James H. Kelly, immediately hit an unexpected stumbling block with the implementation of the ban.

Despite this, Rutherglen Ladies, captained by one of Scotland’s best players of that era in Sadie Smith, would continue to play football by touring Scotland, often playing in front of thousands during their heyday and playing games in aid of charitable causes.

The team would go on to become so popular that they even managed to defeat the unofficial world champions of women’s football at the time and another pioneering women’s side, Dick Kerr Ladies, 2-0 – just two year’s after their formation.

And on the 100-year anniversary of the formation of the James H. Kelly’s side, the Scottish Football Museum has this weekend opened a brand new exhibition at their Hampden Park base in order to champion and re-tell the story of the women who defied the odds in the 1920s and 1930s, and helped to form the basis of the flourishing sport we now see.

The exhibition traces the development of the team from its foundation in 1921 through to disbanding in 1939, based on research by women’s football historian Dr Fiona Skillen.

It explores the lives of the manager J.H. Kelly and the players themselves, whilst also telling the story of their ground-breaking tours in Scotland, England and Ireland. It will be on display in the Football Museum at Hampden for six months, after which it will go on tour various venues around Scotland for a further eighteen months.

Dr Skillen, senior lecturer in history at Glasgow Caledonian University, said: "There's a perception that women's football didn't happen in Scotland between the Victorian period and the mid-1950s. This research shows that it did. We are rewriting the history books with our discoveries.

"Rutherglen Ladies showed incredible resolve and resilience and had to overcome significant barriers just to play the game. They deserve recognition for their unique place in history."