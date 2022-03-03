Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers track star from Euro giants, Celtic boss in 'selfish' admission, Hibs injury blow, Robbie Neilson blasts 'con' Dons ace, Ibrox squad tipped for transfer overhaul

Celtic and Rangers both earned three points and kept clean sheets with victories over St Mirren and St Johnstone respectively. It keeps the gap at the top of the table to three points.

The bigger story involving the Glasgow giants is the fan reaction to their controversial friendly tournament in Australia in the Sydney Super Cup with banners at McDiarmid Park and Celtic Park.

At the bottom of the table, Saints’ draw allowed Dundee to pull one point closer with a draw with ten-man Hibs at Dens Park. In turn, two dropped points from the Hibees meant Livingston stormed into fourth place with a 2-1 success over Dundee United at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Livi are just one of three teams in the league on a two-game winning streak. Hearts strengthened their hold on third-place with a comfortable and confident 2-0 success over Aberdeen. The gap to fourth now stands at 12 points.

The other team to win two successive games is Ross County. Their win at Motherwell saw them into eighth, just two points off the top six.

Aberdeen are now the team in tenth and have lots of work to do to get into the top six with just four games until the split.

1. Full-blown VAR likely in Scotland SFA head of refereeing operations Crawford Allan is sure the SPFL will implement a "full-blown" VAR system when the Premiership clubs vote on its introduction. It's understood the cost has risen with more cameras required. "We're going to get a VAR that is signed off by FIFA and is approved and is globally recognised as full VAR," Allan said. (The Scotsman)

2. Rangers retain interest in goalkeeper Rangers have not made a pre-contract offer to Schalke 04 goalkeeper Martin Fraisl but are interested in the Austrian. The Ibrox side are reported to be in the market for a new goalkeeper with Allan McGregor out of contract at the end of the season. Fraisl has impressed in the German second tier and has interest from Norwich City. (Daily Record)

3. Nisbet's season is over Shaun Maloney has described the loss of Kevin Nisbet as "devastating" after it was confirmed the Hibs striker will miss the rest of this season at least. Nisbet sustained knee ligament damage in Sunday's draw with Celtic and it may require surgery. Maloney said: "We will find out the timescale in the next couple of days. It is definitely season done."(The Scotsman)

4. Postecoglou 'selfishly' delighted over Aussie trip Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou admits on a selfish level he is delighted with the controversial mid-season friendly tournament in Australia where the club will face Rangers. It resulted in fan backlash, including banners from the fans. He said: "I'm not going to tell the supporters what to feel and what not to feel. Selfishly I'm delighted. I'm all over the promotional stuff which means I'll hopefully still be in the job by then." (The Scotsman)