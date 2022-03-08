Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic star in-demand, Rangers-Celtic title race referee claim, Hearts star wants new deal, Aberdeen forward's future uncertain, Scotland game postponed

The World Cup play-off was due to be played at Hampden Park in two weeks’ time but due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine the sensible decision has been taken to postpone the match until June when the situation can be reassessed.

The ramifications on the playing calendar may be difficult with Nations League games due to be played in June, including Scotland taking on Ukraine in that competition. The World Cup being held in November and December means the football calendar has already been shifted around.

Domestically, referees and their decisions have been the biggest discussions of late, even more so after a weekend where it seemed every little decision was analysed and debated.

There are big games throughout midweek, starting with the Championship and League Two this evening. Partick Thistle are pushing for promotion from the second tier whereas opponents Queen of the South are eyeing survival. In the fourth tier Stenhousemuir face Kelty Hearts. The former are wanting a play-off place while the latter look to secure the title. Cowdenbeath, meanwhile, will be wanting to drag Stirling Albion into the relegation battle.

Wednesday sees Dundee face St Mirren in the one game outstanding in the Premiership before Rangers host Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League round of 16.

1. Scotland game postponed Scotland's World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine will be delayed until June. The Scottish FA received notification from FIFA and an official announcement is expected to arrive in the next 48 hours. UEFA have been charged with planning a match schedule for June with Scotland and Ukraine also facing each other in the Nations League. (Various)

2. Hartson's referees claims Former Celtic striker John Hartson reckons everyone should be prepared for the title being decided by refereeing decisions. At the weekend there were contentious decisions in both Celtic's win over Livingston and Rangers' win over Aberdeen. Hartson said: "I wouldn't be surprised if [the title race] was decided by refereeing decisions with the standard [of officiating]. I think we all have to get prepared for that." (The Scotsman)

3. Diallo's difficulty Amad Diallo's impact at Rangers has been lessened due to circumstance. The on loan Manchester United ace has made five appearances since his January move to Ibrox. Mark Hateley believes the teenager is in a difficult position. He said: "At this moment in time you cannot allow anyone who is not at the races to play themselves into form." (The Scotsman)

4. Carter-Vickers competiton Celtic will likely face competition for the signing of Cameron Carter-Vickers in the summer. The on loan Tottenham Hotspurs centre-back has been a key figure in defence for Ange Postecoglou. It is reported he could cost as much as £6million in the summer. Three Premier League clubs and a Championship side are also keen on the American international. (SBI Soccer)