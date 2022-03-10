Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic star tipped to be used in transfer for '£38m' defender, Scott Brown set for Premier League invite, Triple Aberdeen blow, Rangers without ace for Euro clash

It is the first-leg of the tie as the Premiership champions aim to reach a stage no Scottish side has managed since Rangers themselves got there back in 2008 on their run to the UEFA Cup final.

A packed and atmospheric Ibrox is expected and Giovanni van Bronckhorst's men have shown their ability to raise their game on the European stage. They did so in the previous tie, deservedly defeating Borussia Dortmund across two legs.

Meanwhile, on the domestic front Dundee took a huge blow in their pursuit of safety, going down 1-0 at home to St Mirren. Conor Ronan scored a late headed winner for the Buddies which keeps the Dens Park side bottom of the Premiership, one point adrift of St Johnstone.

For St Mirren, the three points saw them remain ninth but close the gap to the top six. Now just one point separates six teams in the middle of the Premiership. Only three games remain before the split with the league taking a break this weekend for the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

It isn’t just a place in the top six on offer, all teams will be hoping to claim fourth place for a European spot with fifth also a potential avenue into Europe depending on who wins the Scottish Cup.

1. Cummings refutes 'unfit' claim Ex-Hibs and Rangers striker Jason Cummings has refuted claims made by his former Dundee manager James McPake that he was unfit to train after not being given permission to appear at an Open Goal show. Now playing in Australia, Cummings said: "It was frustrating for me because I didnae really get the chance to have my say, and my side of the story was completely different." (Sydney Morning Herald)

2. Gemmill confirms Hickey absence Scotland Under-21 manager Scot Gemmill confirmed he has spoken to Aaron Hickey ahead of the squad announcement for European Championship qualifiers later this month. The player wasn't selected and Gemmill revealed the Bologna star "had his own thoughts". He said: "Of course we did check with Aaron to see if anything had changed but unfortunately it hasn't at this moment in time." (Various)]

3. Rodgers' Brown invite Scott Brown is set for a surprise reunion with former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. The midfielder's departure from Aberdeen was confirmed earlier this week and he is now assessing his options. Rodgers has invited him to spend time with Premier League side Leicester City. He said: "We're going to have a chat about organising for him to come down because he gave me so much in my time there and I want to try to be reciprocal to him." (Daily Record)

4. Spurs tipped to use Celtic star in transfer Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to use Cameron Carter-Vickers as part of a deal to land Southampton star Tino Livramento. Chelsea have a £38m buy-back clause in the full-back's contract but it doesn't become active until 2023. Carter-Vickers is wanted by Celtic on a permanent deal while he has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs. (Football Insider)