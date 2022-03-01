Scottish Football Transfer News: Celtic interest in in-demand striker, Rangers forward leaves on loan, Hearts midfielder loan exit, VAR cost blow

The league is hugely competitive with three points separating Celtic and Rangers in the title race and two points between St Johnstone and Dundee in the relegation battle.

Hearts are the only team without any strong competition. They sit 18 points behind second-place Rangers and 11 points ahead of fourth-place Hibs.

It is the middle of the league which is most competitive. Between fourth and tenth there are just five points. With Livingston hosting Dundee United and Motherwell facing Ross County on Wednesday it could easily change the dynamic of what is now a mini league within the division. Making it more exciting is that there are just five fixtures remaining – six for St Mirren – until the split.

Midweek also sees a big match in the Championship title race with Arbroath playing their game in hand at home to Partick Thistle, while the Challenge Cup semi-finals take place.

All of which will be played as mere background to the war going on in Ukraine. The Scottish FA, on Monday, issued their support of the country and offered to help anyway they can for the World Cup play-off due to take place later this month at Hampden Park.

1. Nisbet injury fears There are fears Hibs star Kevin Nisbet could be ruled out for the remainder of the season. The striker was replaced during the first-half of the draw with Celtic on Sunday with a knee injury. He underwent a scan on Monday with results still to be provided but manager Shaun Maloney admitted it didn’t “look promising”. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. VAR cost rises VAR could cost Premiership clubs £118,000 each. In a meeting with the SPFL the price for its implementation was revealed much to the surprise of those in charge. It is almost double what was expected, putting the introduction of the controversial system in doubt. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Rangers striker moves on loan Partick Thistle have signed Rangers striker Juan Alegria for the remainder of the season. Ian McCall is hoping the teenage Colombian can help the club’s promotion push. He said: "Juan is an exciting young player who everyone at Rangers have high hopes for, so we’re pleased to add him to the squad for the rest of the season.” (Various) Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

4. Celtic interest in forward Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo has attracted interest from Celtic. The player’s agent confirmed he spoke with club scout Craig Strachan. He said: "I had a conversation with Strachan who rang up to ask little bits of info on the player and a bit about how I found him and what he's like as a lad.” Semenyo has scored six goalsin 15 league starts this season. (Football Scotland) Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales