Scottish Football Transfer News: Aberdeen target ex-Rangers star, Celtic boost ahead of Old Firm game, Hibs suffer huge injury blow

Hibs injury blow

Hibs have suffered a huge injury blow with the news that Kevin Nisbet will be missing for up to nine months. Manager Shaun Maloney confirmed the surgery for the ACL complaint went “very well”. He said: “He is very motivated to come back a better player and there is no reason, and I have said this to him, that he can't think that he comes back and be the best striker in the league.” (Various)

New deal for Hayes

Aberdeen star Jonny Hayes has signed a one-year contract extension at Aberdeen. The Irishman’s deal was set to expire at the end of the season. However, he reckons it could be his last season. He said: “Obviously the motivation and enthusiasm would never go away, but I don’t want to get to the stage where I can’t physically keep up. I think I will probably play one more year knowing that. I think I have managed to stay physically fit enough for my age and I think after another year we will take it as it comes.” (RedTV)

Too soon for Brown in Cyprus

Neil Lennon revealed timing was the reason behind not bringing in Scott Brown as an assistant coach at Omonia Nicosia. The former Celtic manager was appointed the boss of the Cypriot giants recently. He said: “I thought about Scott, I’m not going to lie. But it was just the timing of it, me coming here and Scott leaving his post at Aberdeen.” (Scottish Sun)

Celtic injury boost

Celtic are set to receive a boost ahead of the Old Firm game with Rangers before the split. David Turnbull is nearing a return from a hamstring injury which has kept him out of action since December. Manager Ange Postecoglou said: “All going well we’re hoping early next week he should be back with the main group. We’ll see how we go from there. I don’t know if he’ll be available for Ross County but he’s almost back training with the team.” (Various)

Dons eye Buddies ace

Aberdeen boss has pinpointed Jak Alnwick for a summer transfer. The St Mirren goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and recently revealed he is waiting to see what options are available to him before committing to the Buddies. The Dons still have Joe Lewis contracted for next season as well as back-up goalkeeper Gary Woods. (Scottish Sun)

Colts team plan