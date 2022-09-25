Revealed: Crucial role Austin MacPhee played in Scotland's victory over the Irish

Christie didn’t appear to produce the cleanest hit for the conversion – “a few people have asked if I got the contact on it I wanted,” he confessed – but the middle of goal direction was certainly pre-planned. Thanks to Aston Villa set-piece coach MacPhee’s homework on how Southampton keeper Gavin Bazunu deals with such situations.

“I was planning to go down the middle, we did the work before the game in terms of looking at the opposition keeper,” he said, while admitting his watching dad Charlie Christie would ask why he “scuffed it”. “We knew he liked to dive early and I think it was a case of letting him dive and then putting it the other way. Thankfully it worked.

“Day of the game so obviously we will find out the starting lineup and then we get told by Austin who is on penalties and then he will pull me aside and we will have a wee conversation. I will look at the keeper’s previous penalties and in this case he goes quite early.

Ryan Christie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 Scotland against Republic of Ireland.

“To be fair, Austin is brilliant with that. I have had a couple of penalties he has helped me with Scotland and I have scored all of them so he must be doing something right. If Austin has done the work you don’t second guess it, you follow the process and believe in it then it always seems to pay off.”