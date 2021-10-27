Relief for St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin after scare for star player in Rangers loss

Jamie McGrath was stretchered off against Rangers at the weekend. Picture: SNS

The midfielder was stretchered off against Rangers at the weekend, but Goodwin insists it was just a “precaution” and the 25-year-old is expected back into the fold in “a couple of weeks”.

The Irishman has been in great form of late. The club are looking to get McGrath tied down to a new deal after a deadline-day move to Hibs fell through for the player on an expiring deal.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midfielder Ethan Erhahon is unlikely to make the game with a hamstring problem. Defender Scott Tanser will have a fitness test after he too picked up a hamstring complaint against the champions.

Motherwell have no fresh injuries ahead of the match at Fir Park, though manager Graham Alexander could freshen his team up after three consecutive defeats.

Robbie Crawford remains out with an ankle injury.

Message from the editor