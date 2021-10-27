Relief for St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin after scare for star player in Rangers loss

Jamie McGrath will be absent from St Mirren’s trip to Motherwell on Wednesday evening – though manager Jim Goodwin was delighted to find his star player wouldn’t miss much more time.

By Craig Fowler
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 6:00 am
Jamie McGrath was stretchered off against Rangers at the weekend. Picture: SNS
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The midfielder was stretchered off against Rangers at the weekend, but Goodwin insists it was just a “precaution” and the 25-year-old is expected back into the fold in “a couple of weeks”.

The Irishman has been in great form of late. The club are looking to get McGrath tied down to a new deal after a deadline-day move to Hibs fell through for the player on an expiring deal.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Midfielder Ethan Erhahon is unlikely to make the game with a hamstring problem. Defender Scott Tanser will have a fitness test after he too picked up a hamstring complaint against the champions.

Motherwell have no fresh injuries ahead of the match at Fir Park, though manager Graham Alexander could freshen his team up after three consecutive defeats.

Robbie Crawford remains out with an ankle injury.

Message from the editor

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Jim GoodwinSt MirrenMotherwellGraham Alexander
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.