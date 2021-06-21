Relief for Scotland as health authorities rule Billy Gilmour has no close contacts

The Scotland squad during a training session at Rockliffe Park, Darlington on Sunday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Steve Clarke and his players faced an anxious wait while Public Health England conducted an investigation into whether any other members of the Euro 2020 squad should be considered close contacts of the Chelsea midfielder and required to isolate.

However, according to the Daily Record, none of his 25 teammates have been identified as a close contact, meaning Gilmour will be the only absentee for Tuesday’s must-win final Group D fixture at Hampden.

Gilmour will remain at the Rockliffe Hall training camp and must now self-isolate for 10 days. The 20-year-old was a stand-out in the 0-0 draw with England at Wembley on Friday and his absence is a blow for the Tartan Army, who hope to see Scotland qualify for the knock-out stages of a major tournament for the first time in history.