Relief for Scotland as health authorities rule Billy Gilmour has no close contacts

Scotland can breathe a sigh of relief ahead of the crunch match against Croatia after health authorities gave the rest of the squad the all-clear following Billy Gilmour’s positive Covid test.

By Matthew Elder
Monday, 21st June 2021, 1:18 pm
Updated Monday, 21st June 2021, 4:23 pm
The Scotland squad during a training session at Rockliffe Park, Darlington on Sunday. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Steve Clarke and his players faced an anxious wait while Public Health England conducted an investigation into whether any other members of the Euro 2020 squad should be considered close contacts of the Chelsea midfielder and required to isolate.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

However, according to the Daily Record, none of his 25 teammates have been identified as a close contact, meaning Gilmour will be the only absentee for Tuesday’s must-win final Group D fixture at Hampden.

Gilmour will remain at the Rockliffe Hall training camp and must now self-isolate for 10 days. The 20-year-old was a stand-out in the 0-0 draw with England at Wembley on Friday and his absence is a blow for the Tartan Army, who hope to see Scotland qualify for the knock-out stages of a major tournament for the first time in history.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

ScotlandBilly GilmourPublic Health England
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.