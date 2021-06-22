RECAP: Watch The Scotsman's Euro 2020 livestream for Scotland v Croatia in full

The Scotsman’s Euro 2020 livestream will start from noon in the countdown to the match at Hampden Park. Kick-off is at 8pm.

The one-hour livestream can be watched on The Scotsman's main website or via The Scotsman's Facebook page.

You can watch the recorded event right here at the top of this page.

The Scotsman is launching a new livestream series for the nation's Euro 2020 matches

Scotland have qualified for the FIFA World Cup on eight occasions and the Uefa European Championship three times, but have never progressed beyond the first group stage of a finals tournament.

They will need to qualify without midfield dynamo Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive to Covid in the aftermath of his starring role in Friday’s 0-0 draw against England at Wembley Stadium.

Tuesday’s livestream event will be hosted by specialist football editor Mark Atkinson.

Scotland national team correspondent Alan Pattullo and football writers Barry Anderson and Joel Sked will complete the panel’s line-up.

Scotland sits last in Group D with one point and a goal difference of -2, but could feasibly finish as high as second if they defeat Croatia and the Czech Republic accounts for England on Tuesday.