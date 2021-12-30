Rangers 'want' US international, €9m Celtic target for sale, 3 English clubs eye £4m Aberdeen star, Craig Gordon interest, Dundee's Cummings wanted by A-League side - Scottish Football Transfer News

In League One, Airdrieonians secured a big three points with a 1-0 win over Queens Park which keeps the pressure on Cove Rangers and Montrose.

With on field action, it is all about the lower leagues in Scotland as the cinch Premiership clubs are currently in their winter before before returning in the middle of January.

The prospect of full capacities being back in grounds by the time of the top-flight restart is doubted by many fans. Deputy First Minister John Swinney played down any timescales when asked about the Old Firm game due to be played at Parkhead on February 2.

“Well that’s a long way off, the 2nd of February, so we’ll take that as it comes,” he said.

“What I would say is that the government doesn’t want to have these restrictions in place a moment longer than they are necessary.”

Meanwhile, First Minster Nicola Sturgeon admitted she hoped these restrictions wouldn’t be around for long.

She said: "It's not easy, nobody wants to be in this position but these are the reasons why the Scottish Government - in common with many other governments - have taken these decisions and hopefully they will not last for very long."

One thing which will attract plenty of interest in the coming weeks is the transfer window which opens in a matter of days.

Scroll down and click through for all the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football.

1. Interest in Gordon Craig Gordon is attracting interest from English clubs. The Hearts goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to extend his deal with his boyhood club having returned to Tynecastle Park in the summer of 2020. “Several teams in the English Football League Championship and League One” are waiting in the wings to sign the Scotland goalkeeper if he doesn’t agree a deal with Hearts. (Evening News) Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. Porteous banned Ryan Porteous will miss Hibs’ next three matches and won’t play again until the Edinburgh derby at the start of February. The centre-back was hit with a notice of complaint from the Scottish FA earlier this month following an incident with Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez, where he was found to kick out. The player admitted the charge and will now miss the clash with Cove Rangers in the Scottish Cup plus league fixtures against Celtic and Motherwell. (Various) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Celtic 'target' available Borussia Monchengladbach are looking to move on Celtic-linked Hannes Wolf in January. Reports in Germany state the player has “no prospects” at the club. He has previously been touted as a target for Celtic, as well as teams in Turkey and Austria. The 22-year-old has started just two league matches this season for Monchengladbach who paid a reported €9m for. (Bild) Photo: BSR Agency Photo Sales

4. Rangers eye US international Rangers have set their sights on young centre-back James Sands as a possible recruit in January. The 21-year-old US international can play in a variety of positions and played his part in New York City’s MLS win this season. The Ibrox side are keen on a loan move. (TuttoMercatoWeb) Photo: Ira L. Black - Corbis Photo Sales