Rangers Women forward Lizzie Arnot has started the season with an astonishing six goals in two games (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

There was little change in the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) table, as pre-season title hopefuls Rangers, Glasgow City and Celtic all racked up wins away from home.

It was Malky Thomson’s Rangers with the most eye catching result of the week though, his Gers side dismantling top six challengers Aberdeen 8-0 at the Balmoral Stadium.

Strikes from Rachel McLaughlin, Kathryn Hill, Kirsty Howat and Dina Orschmann combined with a four-goal haul from Lizzie Arnot helped the reigning champions blow away their opponents for the second week in a row, and keep them at the top of the SWPL on goal difference.

The head coach described the performance as “relentless”, but called on his side to keep up their current performance levels by adding: “Every game is going to be a challenge – and that will be to keep repeating those types of performances.”

It was a slightly different story for Glasgow City, who looked like they may have to settle for a disappointing draw with Motherwell at a sunny K-Park – until Scotland internationalist Jenna Clark had other ideas, nodding home a superb injury time header to win it for City in the 97th minute.

Eileen Gleeson’s City side were able to include their headline summer signing, Mexican forward Desirée Monsiváis, for the first time, and she impressed during 20 minute cameo after replacing Lauren Davidson for the final quarter of the game.

The results for both Rangers and Glasgow City will serve as huge confidence boosters for last season’s top two with their respective UEFA Women’s Champions League campaigns set to begin on Thursday.

While Rangers will travel to Europe to take on Ferencvaros, Glasgow City will take on Italian giants AS Roma on home soil with kick off scheduled for 7.35pm at Petershill Park.

Fran Alonso’s Celtic recorded another maintain a grip on second place, but were forced to work hard to overcome a stubborn Partick Thistle side.

In a stark constant from last week’s shock 8-0 win over Hibs, a first half strike from Lucy Ashworth-Clifford followed by a Chloe Craig penalty meant they left Petershill unscathed, though Spanish boss Alonso admitted his side had to “dig deep” after an impressive display from Thistle.

Meanwhile, Dean Gibson will be delighted with the response he demanded for from his Hibs side after last week’s humiliating defeat.

New signing Crystal Thomas announced her arrival with an excellent hat-trick, while Scotland youth international Eilidh Adams put gloss on a solid 4-0 win over Hamilton.

Staying in the capital, Hearts will be disappointed that they couldn’t build on last week’s 3-1 victory over Partick Thistle as they lost to Spartans 2-1 at Ainslie Park – despite taking an early lead.