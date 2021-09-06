Rangers striker Kemar Roofe makes international debut but fitness fears over defenders and Ianis Hagi stars

However the CONCACAF qualifier for next year’s World Cup did not go to plan as the ‘Reggae Boyz’ found themselves 2-0 down at half-time and fell 3-0 at the national stadium Independence Park.
While Rangers team-mate Nathan Patterson was on the winning side, there are worries over the Ibrox defender and Filip Helander with the Scottish right-back ruled out of Tuesday’s qualifier with Austria.
No reason has been given for Patterson’s withdrawal from Steve Clarke’s squad, and the status of Helander is also unknown.
Sweden boss Janne Andersson was non-committal when discussing the centre-back who scored the winner against Celtic in last month’s Old Firm derby and followed that up with an outstanding disaplay in his international team's win over Spain.
With Sweden due to face Greece on Wednesday, Andersson said: "It's too early to say. We can't take it for granted [that Helander will be fit to play].
“He is running individually in the gym. Some players have been given an adapted training load and will step up gradually.”
Glen Kamara also sat out of Finland’s weekend win over Kazakhstan.
There was, however, better news for Ianis Hagi on his international endeavours with Romania. The playmaker sent over a sumptuous cross which was powered home by Cristian Manea’s powerful first-half header in a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein where the Rangers man regularly had the well-spread home support on their feet with his trickery, and then delighted a young supporter with his match-worn jersey after the match.