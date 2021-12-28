Rangers starlet on the move, offer for Hearts ace, Celtic injury blow, Ibrox star in transfer 'risk', St Johnstone boss given 'considerable funds' - Scottish Football Transfer News

With the winter break in the Scottish Premiership having been brought forward due to the Covid-19 restrictions placed on sporting events relating to crowd capacities by the Scottish Government, it allows clubs the chance to focus on tweaking their squads and integrating any new players during the break before the season resumes in the middle of next month.

There is an expectation that there will be plenty of business done next month with a number of clubs having revealed plans to add to their squad.

While the Premiership has shutdown for a few weeks, the lower leagues will continue with games being played right through.

1. Souttar offer English Championship side Blackburn Rovers have made a move to land John Souttar on a pre-contract agreement. The Hearts star is out of contract at the end of the season. Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is the first to make a significant move with a number of second tier sides keen on the Scotland international, while Celtic and Rangers have also been linked. (Daily Record)

2. Rangers starlet set for another loan Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson is set for a second loan spell this season. The Ibrox side are understood to be keen to recall him from his Livingston loan due to a lack of minutes. In turn he will return to the Championship where he starred for Arbroath last season and join John McGlynn's Raith Rovers. (Football Scotland)

3. Turnbull blow Celtic could be without David Turnbull for two months due to a hamstring injury. The midfielder was injured in the Premier Sports Cup final win over Hibs. Out for January and February will see him miss key games, domestic and in Europe, including the rearranged Old Firm clash. (The Scotsman)

4. Ramsay transfer advice Jonny Hayes has given young star Calvin Ramsay some transfer advice as the winger hopes Aberdeen hold onto the teenage defender in the January transfer window. He said: "People will move on at some point because that's the nature of football. My advice would be, 'Keep your head down, do your best for Aberdeen and everything else will take care of itself'." (Daily Record)