Rangers star tipped for exit, Celtic in triple injury blow, Hearts boss in referee jail claim, No Ibrox move for PSG star, Hibs get ticket boost - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

4. Neilson fumes over Celtic decisions

Hearts boss admitted he would “go to jail” if he said what he really thought of the officiating of his side’s 1-0 loss at Celtic. Kyogo Furuhashi appeared to be in an offside position when he netted the winner. Neilson said: “I have two emotions – frustration because we got done by a poor decision for the goal. The second one is pride in the players.” (Various)

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group