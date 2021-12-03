Rangers star tipped for exit, Celtic in triple injury blow, Hearts boss in referee jail claim, No Ibrox move for PSG star, Hibs get ticket boost - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The result means Celtic increase their lead over Hearts while, more importantly, keeping in touch with Rangers at the top with the gap reduced back to four points going into the weekend’s games.
Another full round of fixtures will take place across Saturday and Sunday as the football action continues with games coming thick and fast.
In addition, the transfer window is on the horizon with gossip and rumours increasing from day to day.
1. No Rangers move for Xavi
Rangers won’t be signing Paris Saint-Germain starlet Xavi Simons. The Ibrox side were credited with an interest in the Dutch youth international. The 18-year-old is in the final year of his deal at the Parisens and has been linked with a move back to Barcelona. Rangers were reportedly being used to help make his name known around Europe that he may be available. (Scottish Sun)
Photo: Fran Santiago
2. United v Celtic goes ahead but with fewer fans
The Dundee United v Celtic game on Sunday will go ahead after concern that it would have to be postponed. Storm Arwen caused damage to Tannadice but the go ahead has been given. However, the Jerry Kerr stand will be closed meaning a number of Celtic will now be unable to attend. (Various)
Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. Hibs fans get League Cup final ticket boost
Hibs have gained an extra 2,000 tickets for the Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic. The club were initially allocated 17,500 much to the dismay of supporters and officials with their opponents getting 30,000. Hibs put pressure on the SPFL and have been awarded. (Various)
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. Neilson fumes over Celtic decisions
Hearts boss admitted he would “go to jail” if he said what he really thought of the officiating of his side’s 1-0 loss at Celtic. Kyogo Furuhashi appeared to be in an offside position when he netted the winner. Neilson said: “I have two emotions – frustration because we got done by a poor decision for the goal. The second one is pride in the players.” (Various)
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group