Rangers star in-demand from EPL, Aberdeen offer ace new deal, Celtic players to exit in January, Ryan Kent on Ibrox future, Hibs pressure SPFL - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Aberdeen lifted themselves up to seventh with a win over Livingston as Dundee pushed into top-six contention while pouring more misery on St Johnstone who are now just three points off the foot of the table after Ross County’s 0 – 0 draw at St Mirren.
At Easter Road a late Kemar Roofe penalty gave Rangers all three points over Hibs to increase their lead over rivals Celtic to seven points ahead of Hearts travelling to Parkhead on Thursday night looking for their first win at the venue in a league game since 2007.
With games coming thick and fast in December the shape of the league will likely change dramtically over the coming weeks.
Scroll down and click through for all the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL and Scottish football.
1. Dons' Hedges offer
Stephen Glass has confirmed Aberdeen are doing all they can to tie Ryan Hedges down to a new deal. The attacker is out of contract at the end of the season and has reported interest from clubs in the English Championship. Glass admitted: “We’re trying, you can take a horse to water…” (Daily Record)
Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
2. United v Celtic in doubt
Dundee United’s game with Celtic on Sunday is in ‘major doubt’. Damage from Storm Arwen caused substantial damage to Tannadice ahead of the cinch Premiership clash which is due to be televised. The damage will be assessed before a decision is made. (Scottish Sun)
Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group
3. Rangers could rejected £10m for star
Ex-Rangers star Alex Rae reckons his former club may not be tempted to sell Nathan Patterson even if they receive a bid of £10million. The 20-year-old is wanted by Everton who had offers rejected in the summer. He said: “The thing is, if they've knocked back £8m or £9m, if they [Everton] come back with £10m, is that really going to change their [Rangers'] mind? I don't think it will." (Superscoreboard)
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4. Hibs put pressure on SPFL
Hibs are “putting increased pressure” on the SPFL over their ticket allocation for the Premier Sports Cup final with Celtic. The Easter Road side were given 17,500 which they have sold out. The club wanted a 50-50 split. A statement read: "Knowing that we would sell out our full ticket allocation, we have constantly been engaged with the SPFL to gain more tickets. We think it’s of paramount importance that we receive a greater allocation for our supporters, and for sporting integrity.” (Various)
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group