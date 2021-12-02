Rangers star in-demand from EPL, Aberdeen offer ace new deal, Celtic players to exit in January, Ryan Kent on Ibrox future, Hibs pressure SPFL - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

4. Hibs put pressure on SPFL

Hibs are “putting increased pressure” on the SPFL over their ticket allocation for the Premier Sports Cup final with Celtic. The Easter Road side were given 17,500 which they have sold out. The club wanted a 50-50 split. A statement read: "Knowing that we would sell out our full ticket allocation, we have constantly been engaged with the SPFL to gain more tickets. We think it’s of paramount importance that we receive a greater allocation for our supporters, and for sporting integrity.” (Various)

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group