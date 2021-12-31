Rangers star in-demand, Celtic near 3-man deal, Hearts striker wanted, 4 could exit Parkhead, Craig Gordon latest - Scottish Football Transfer News

All the latest news and transfer speculation from around the SPFL. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The month will likely be a hectic one across the SPFL, especially in the cinch Premiership. Clubs are in their winter break until the middle of January allowing them time to focus on the the transfer market, whether that be adding players early to integrate them into their squad or trying to move individuals on to create room in the squad and the budget.

Looking at the league, from top to bottom there is every chance there will be movement at each club. In Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Shaun Maloney, Rangers and Hibs have new bosses who may want to add players of their own. Ange Postecoglou and Callum Davidson have not been coy in stating their intention to make additions to Celtic and St Johnstone respectively.

Robbie Neilson has already added one player in Nathaniel Atkinson and the Hearts manager wants a forward.

Hearts striker Armand Gnanduillet is wanted by English League Two side Salford City. The club are managed by Gary Bowyer who worked with the Frenchman at Blackpool when his goalscoring form earned him a move to Turkey. Hearts are open to offers with a number of other English sides expected to be interested. (Evening News)

While that will be playing out, the rest of the SPFL will be playing games, including nearly a full card on Sunday with Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic the standout fixture.

But most eyes are on Arbroath who lead the Championship under Dick Campbell. The part-time Smokies face Inverness CT in a top of the table clash at Gayfield which could prove to be a huge game in the destination of the title.

Rangers could allow Jack Simpson to leave in January. The English centre-back has featured just four times this campaign and has been overlooked to play alongside Connor Goldson with Filip Helander and Leon Balogun out injured. A number of Championship club are keen if a loan move can be facilitated. (Daily Record)

Celtic will seal a deal for three Japanese players early in the January transfer window. Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi (right) and Reo Hatate have all been heavily linked with a switch to Parkhead. Maeda and Ideguchi have already travelled to Europe to undergo medicals. (Various)

Rangers will be ready for any big-name departures, reckons former Ibrox star Alan Hutton. Joe Aribo, Glen Kamara and Ryan Kent are some of those who have been touted as having interest from down south. Hutton said: “They have to be prepared. I’m pretty sure they will be, but they don’t have to jump the gun and be out there and try to spend a lot of money.” (Football Insider)

Hearts defender John Souttar would be a “fantastic signing” for Celtic or Rangers, according to Kenny Miller. The former striker who played for both sides reckons the Old Firm could be missing a trick not making a move for him with a view to making money on the centre-back down the line. He said: "You think about what John Souttar would be worth if he still had years on his contract.” (Go Radio)

While Ange Postecoglou is keen on adding to his squad a number of fringe players will be allowed to leave if a suitable offer is forthcoming. Vassilis Barkas, Boli Bolingoli, Albian Ajeti and Ismaila Soro are those whose future likely lies away from Celtic with the quartet all playing bit-part roles so far this season. (Daily Record)

Celtic target Daizen Maeda has admitted he is keen to experience playing in Europe once more. The 24-year-old had a spell with Portuguese side Maritimo in the 2019/20 campaign. It has been reported a deal to deal him to Parkhead has been agreed with his club side Yokohama F. Marino. He said: “If I don't experience playing in a foreign league, I won't be able to close the gap. So, if I have a chance, I would love to go to such a stage." (Daily Record)

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson is confident Craig Gordon will sign a new contract to remain at Tynecastle Park. The 39-year-old’s deal expires at the end of the season and is interesting clubs in England. Neilson said: “I don’t see it being too much of an issue here, he is very settled.” (Various)