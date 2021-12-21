Rangers star eyed by Southampton, Celtic star on Parkhead future, Ibrox ace on the move, St Johnstone boss eyes early signings, Dundee striker to train with U18s - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Every club in the Premiership will be looking to make tweaks to their squad with Stephen Glass, Ange Postecoglou, Callum Davidson and Robbie Neilson amongst those who have been open with their desire to make additions.

The window is infamously difficult, especially for those, like St Johnstone, who are keen to do business early. Scottish clubs are aided, however, by the winter break which allows for time to bring in players and also assimilate them within the squad.

Yet, the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 could add an extra element of difficulty.

Looking at on-field action, there are three big Premiership matches on Wednesday with Shaun Maloney taking charge of his first match at Hibs when they host Aberdeen.

1. Aribo watched Joe Aribo is attracting interest from the Premier League. The midfielder has arguably been Rangers' best player this season. Southampton sent scouts to watch Aribo in the fresh against Dundee United at the weekend. He was, however, reduced to a role off the bench in the second half of the 1-0 win. (Daily Record) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

2. Kettlewell in running for Killie job Former Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell is keen on the Kilmarnock job. The Rugby Park side have been inundated with applications following the departure of Tommy Wright from the post with Killie fifth in the Championship, five points off leaders Arbroath. Kettlewell has experience of guiding the Staggies to the Premiership. One name not in the running is former Hibs boss Jack Ross. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

3. Buddies hit by Covid outbreak St Mirren's Premiership clash with Celtic on Wednesday will go ahead despite the Buddies being hit by a Covid-19 outbreak. Jim Goodwin is set to be without up to eight first-team regulars plus a member of backroom staff with only ten fit outfield players. It will be the same predicament when they face Rangers on Boxing Day. (Scottish Sun) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

4. Davidson targets early signings Callum Davidson has targeted early signings in January which will improve the St Johnstone squad with the Saints bottom of the table. They are adding centre-back Dan Cleary, the Dundalk ace and former Liverpool starlet. Davidson said: "We need to get things done early, signing players who won't just add to the squad, but who will really improve it." (Various) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group