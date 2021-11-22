Rangers star an Aston Villa 'target', Celtic eye €7.5m move as part of 'multiple signings', Hibs boss in SPFL hope, Aberdeen respond to Funso Ojo incident - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

It was a canter for the Easter Road side against the Scottish champions who were under interim charge with new boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst watching from the stands.
Martin Boyle was the star of the show for Jack Ross’ men who will meet Celtic in next month’s final. All three teams mentioned are back in midweek action with Hibs taking on Ross County in a rearranged fixture, while Celtic and Rangers have European games.
Meanwhile, the transfer window is just around the corner with plans being made by teams for reinforcements but also extended deals with those players out of contract at the end of the season able to speak to teams in January.
1. Porteous in Gerrard dig
Ryan Porteous had a dig at former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard after Hibs defeated the Ibrox side in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final. Responding to a question, Porteous said: “Do we look happy? Then don’t ask silly questions then!” It was a call back to when Gerrard said similar after a game prior to his exit to Aston Villa. (Premier Sports)
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
2. Cormack in Aberdeen 'shock'
Dave Cormack and Aberdeen are “shocked” over the incident which saw Funso Ojo sent off during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Dundee United. The Dons midfielder stood his ground after being pushed by a United fan which prompted Bobby Madden to issue a second yellow card. Cormack said: “The club are appalled at the events that unfolded.” (Aberdeen FC)
Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
3. Ross wants SPFL help
Jack Ross has called on the SPFL for assistance over the number of fixtures the teams are set to play between now and the Premier Sports Cup final on December 19. Hibs will play eight games between now and then. Ross said: “It would be nice if the SPFL did us a little favour in the lead up to the final, with the number of games we've got ahead of a showpiece final.” (Various)
Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
4. Celtic look to seal Jota deal
Celtic are set to secure the permanent transfer of Jota from Benfica. The Portuguese winger has been a revelation since joining on loan. As part of the deal, Celtic can sign him permanently for £6.5million. Something they are looking to advance for €7.5million. (Pedro Almeida)
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group