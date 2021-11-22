Rangers star an Aston Villa 'target', Celtic eye €7.5m move as part of 'multiple signings', Hibs boss in SPFL hope, Aberdeen respond to Funso Ojo incident - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

3. Ross wants SPFL help

Jack Ross has called on the SPFL for assistance over the number of fixtures the teams are set to play between now and the Premier Sports Cup final on December 19. Hibs will play eight games between now and then. Ross said: “It would be nice if the SPFL did us a little favour in the lead up to the final, with the number of games we've got ahead of a showpiece final.” (Various)

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group