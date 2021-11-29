Rangers 'shock value' signing claim, Celtic star given transfer advice, team-mates 'want' Jota to stay, Aberdeen injury update - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

3. Glass provides Dons injury update

Stephen Glass is unsure if his midfield duo of Dylan McGeouch and Scott Brown will be fit for the midweek clash with Livingston. Both went off injured against former club Celtic on Sunday. Glass said: “Dylan got a bang on his calf in the first half and it was tightening up and had to come off. Broony was a little bit of tightness in his hamstring.” (Various)

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group