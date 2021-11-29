Rangers 'shock value' signing claim, Celtic star given transfer advice, team-mates 'want' Jota to stay, Aberdeen injury update - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

There are an abundance of key fixtures coming thick and fast.
Starting with Brechin v Darvel in the Scottish Cup tonight, there is live action every day this week with a full fixture card in the Premiership across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before Championship action on Friday night.
The coming weeks will shape the season ahead and see key plot lines develop across the leagues.
It is consequence of the winter break in the top-flight. Teams are required to cram plenty of games in across December and a couple of weeks in January.
At the same time the transfer window opens with clubs keen to do business.
1. Celtic fans stage sit-in
A group of Cetic fans staged a sit-in to protest against the possible appointment of Bernard Higgins into a top security role. Higgins is a former police commander and supporters are unhappy with his role in establishing the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act in 2012. (Various)
Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2. Livi boss hits out at Gers fans
Livingston boss David Martindale hit out at Rangers fans, branding them doughballs for throwing snowballs at goalkeeper Max Stryjek. The incident saw the start of the second half delayed. Martindale said: “I just don’t understand it. You could maybe see it if your team is getting beat and there is a bit of frustration there.” (Various)
Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
3. Glass provides Dons injury update
Stephen Glass is unsure if his midfield duo of Dylan McGeouch and Scott Brown will be fit for the midweek clash with Livingston. Both went off injured against former club Celtic on Sunday. Glass said: “Dylan got a bang on his calf in the first half and it was tightening up and had to come off. Broony was a little bit of tightness in his hamstring.” (Various)
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
4. Postecoglou: 'Celtic not lucky'
Ange Postecoglou rejected the idea that Celtic were lucky in their 2-1 win over Aberdeen. Callum McGregor scored after he blocked a clearance from Jonny Hayes. THe Celtic boss said: “I don’t know about luck. If you put yourself in those situations often enough, then y’know. We had a couple cleared off the line, we hit the post. Is that unlucky? I don’t know. In the end I think it was deserved.” (Various)
Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group