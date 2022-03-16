Rangers loan limits for Aaron Ramsey no cause to worry Wales boss Rob Page

Like national captain Gareth Bale, Ramsey heads into the semi-final tie against Austria in Cardiff on March 24 following recent injury struggles and has started two games for Rangers following his January loan move from Juventus.

"They're big players for us and of course we want them playing games coming into camp," Page said. "But the good thing is they're both fit, raring to go and can't wait to get on camp.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The big players turn up for big games. They've proven that over time and done it time and time again.

Wales' midfielder Aaron Ramsey scores their third goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E qualifier football match between Wales and Belarus at Cardiff City Stadium. (Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP) (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

"We took Aaron to the Czech Republic (in October) and we were concerned about the two games back to back, and I thought he was outstanding in both games.

"When they put that jersey on, they go to another level. They just keep going.”

Ramsey could face Ibrox team-mate Ryan Jack in a friendly if Wales lose to Austria this month, or in the play-off final they win and Scotland progress past Ukraine in their delayed semi-final, which has been moved to June after Russia’s invasion.

Jack has been included in Steve Clarke’s squad for the replacement friendly against Poland which will raise money for the humanitarian effort in Ukraine, and then the losing side of the Wales-Austria game will host the Tartan Army on March 29

Wales' interim head coach Rob Page (R) shakes hands with Wales' midfielder Aaron Ramsey (L) as he's substituted during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E qualifier football match between Wales and Belarus at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, south Wales on November 13, 2021. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

"It was the right thing to postpone the Scotland-Ukraine game,” added Page. “I'm a human being and watching what's happening in Ukraine is appalling.

"That's far more important than any football. It was out of our hands and we let UEFA decide what was happening, but the good news for us is we can play this game.

"When Ukraine and Scotland play, we might have to take a fixture before the final.

"We've got already got tough (Nations League) games with Holland home and away, Belgium and Poland in June, so to add that fifth game into it is going to be extremely tough for the lads."

Leicester’s Danny Ward will not be fit as the ex-Aberdeen goalkeeper has undergone knee surgery, so Burnley veteran Wayne Hennessey is set to win his 99th cap.