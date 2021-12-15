Rangers eye exciting international winger, Hibs set to announce ex-Celtic ace as boss, Postecoglou 'pushing' for transfers, Premiership boss' Covid concern - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

4. Van Bronckhorst on contracts for trio

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has backed three of his players for new contracts. Scott Arfield is out of contract at the end of the season, while the club are keen to tie down and extend the deals of key duo Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent. Van Bronckhorst said: “Of course we will look into the contracts as well. They (Aribo and Kent) are two important parts of the team and I’m very positive about them. I think the club is also very positive about them as well.” (The Scotsman)

