Rangers eye exciting international winger, Hibs set to announce ex-Celtic ace as boss, Postecoglou 'pushing' for transfers, Premiership boss' Covid concern - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The Hibees recorded just their second league victory on Tuesday night with a 1 – 0 home success over Dundee ahead of the fixture at the weekend. While Kevin Nisbet went off injured, Christian Doidge made a telling impact off the bench and could make his first start since August.
However, most interestingly is the favourite to replace Jack Ross has Hibs boss. Former Celtic man Shaun Maloney is in the running for the gig.
From the Celtic side, they are in action tonight as they travel to Ross County, looking to keep on the coattails of rivals Rangers who host St Johnstone.
Ange Postecoglou has been open about the need to add in the Jauary transfer window which is just around the corner.
1. Rangers linked with international winger
Rangers have been credited with an interest in Bologna winger Andreas Skov Olsen. It is not the first time the Danish international has been linked with a move to Ibrox. Rangers are said to be one of three teams, alongside Besiktas and Real Sociedad, keen. Olsen has started just four times in the league for Bologna this campaign. (Il Resto de Carlino)
2. One-time Celtic target available
Celtic-linked Brazilian star Henrique is set to be sold by Gremio following the side’s relegation from Brazil’s top-flight. The 20-year-old defensive midfielder barely featured in the league. As the club look to raise money he is viewed as surplus to requirements. (NF)
3. Hibs make Maloney No.1 target
Shaun Maloney is the No.1 managerial target for Hibs and could be appointed this week. The Easter Road side got back to winning ways on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Dundee under interim boss Jack Ross. Former Celt Maloney has emerged as the preferred candidate. He has been working with the Belgian national team since 2018. (Scottish Sun)
4. Van Bronckhorst on contracts for trio
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has backed three of his players for new contracts. Scott Arfield is out of contract at the end of the season, while the club are keen to tie down and extend the deals of key duo Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent. Van Bronckhorst said: “Of course we will look into the contracts as well. They (Aribo and Kent) are two important parts of the team and I’m very positive about them. I think the club is also very positive about them as well.” (The Scotsman)
