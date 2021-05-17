Rangers defender amongst first call-ups for Euro 2020, two former Celtic players also heading to championships

Barisic is currently injured, but played 56 times in Steven Gerrard’s side during their title-winning campaign, is among the 26-names announced and joined by the likes of Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic and Dejan Loveren in the initial squad, which is supplemented by 11 players on stand-by.

Euro 2020 player numbers are limited to 26 – a three-player expansion from the norm for this summer’s delayed tournament.

The 28-year-old defender, who arrived at Ibrox in August 2018, played all of his nation’s qualifiers and scored in their opening Group E qualifier against Azerbaijan on their way to the finals – where they will meet Scotland on June 22.

Borna Barisic of Rangers is seen during the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen on May 15, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Croatia were World Cup finalists in 2018 when France lifted the trophy, though Barisic was not involved in the route to the final.

While the defender is one of the first in Scotland to be called-up, two former players in the SPFL have been included in Belgium’s selection.

Roberto Martinez’s squad – who will be among the favourites to win the competition – includes ex-Celtic pair Jason Denayer and Dedryck Boyata.

Denayer spent one season at Parkhead on loan from Manchester City and played 29 times. Boyata replaced the defender in Ronny Deila’s team, moved on a permanent deal from City and played 90 games under the Norwegian, and his successor Brendan Rodgers.

France's defender Ferland Mendy vies for the ball with Croatia's defender Borna Barisic during the UEFA Nations League Group match between Croatia and France. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Squads must be confirmed no later than June 1.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland selection will be announced on Wednesday.

