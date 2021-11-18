Rangers close to manager announcement, Celtic chief's referee concerns, Gio van Bronckhorst No.2 issue, Hearts star in demand, Hibs ace agrees deal - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Steve Clarke’s men reached the World Cup play-offs where they will be seeded and are now just two wins away from reaching Qatar 2022 and their first World Cup since France ‘98. The team will find out their semi-final opponents and possible final opponents a week on Friday.
Meanwhile, on the domestic front the SPFL returns with big matches across the Premiership, Championship, League One and League Two, starting tomorrow night in the second tier. There are also two Premier Sports Cup semi-finals taking place at Hampden Park as Celtic face St Johnstone and Hibs meet Rangers.
The Ibrox side could have a new manager in place or even just announced before their tie gets underway on Sunday.
1. United sign midfielder
Dundee United have completed the signing of midfielder Mathew Cudjoe. The 18-year-old joins subject to international clearance and arrives with plenty of promise. He has trialled with Bayern Munich and was part of the Ghana side which won the Under-20 African Cup of Nations earlier this year. (Various)
2. Van Bronckhorst closes in on Rangers job
Rangers are closing in on naming Giovanni van Bronckhorst as their new manager and are hopeful it can be done before the team face Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final on Sunday. The former Netherlands international has held talks with the club, who he played for during his career, and is the strong favourite. (The Scotsman)
3. Celtic chairman's referee concerns
Celtic chairman Ian Bankier has admitted he is “always concerned” about the referees’ performances in Scotland. He took aim at officials after a question during the club’s AGM. Bankier said: "That is a source of deep concern. But we don't run the SFA. We are a member club of which there are others and we get our shout, we get our say. You can't expect us with a flick of the wrist tell the SFA what to do and what not to do.” (Various)
4. Rangres No.2 difficulty
Giovanni van Bronckhorst will likely be thwarted in his attempts to lure his preferred No.2 to Rangers. Jean-Paul van Gastel was his assistant at Feyenoord but is now Guangzhou City manager. Reports in China note he is preparing his side for the restart of the Chinese Super League next month. (Scottish Sun)
