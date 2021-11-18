Rangers close to manager announcement, Celtic chief's referee concerns, Gio van Bronckhorst No.2 issue, Hearts star in demand, Hibs ace agrees deal - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

3. Celtic chairman's referee concerns

Celtic chairman Ian Bankier has admitted he is “always concerned” about the referees’ performances in Scotland. He took aim at officials after a question during the club’s AGM. Bankier said: "That is a source of deep concern. But we don't run the SFA. We are a member club of which there are others and we get our shout, we get our say. You can't expect us with a flick of the wrist tell the SFA what to do and what not to do.” (Various)

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group