Rachel Corsie on what Scotland Women need from their opening two 2023 World Cup qualifiers

Rachel Corsie insists Scotland need to take maximum points from Hungary and Faroe Islands (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Under new head coach Pedro Martinez Losa, the SWNT begin their Group B campaign with an away game against Hungary in Budapest on Friday before a home clash with the Faroe Islands next Tuesday.

Ukraine and top seeds Spain are also in the Scots' section, but Corsie knows the importance of getting off to a flier and the Kansas City skipper believes the fact that all the home qualifiers will be played at Hampden Park will help their campaign.

The defender said: "If we are being honest, we feel that in the two games we need to take six points.

"If we take anything less than that, it is of course mathematically not a disaster, but given the expectations we put on one another and the standards that we believe we should have, then six points is what we need to aim for and make sure that we get.

"We feel we are in a position where we have a great chance and that's largely because we believe in one another and believe in the process and finding a way to get the results we are going to need.

"But equally Ukraine will certainly be difficult and so will Hungary, particularly both those teams away from home.

"We have seen in the men's games in the past, it can be really difficult to go away to these countries and that translates straight across into the women's game.

"It is always more difficult to play away from home and of course at home we are all looking forward to playing at Hampden

"The way people perceive the game will grow massively and that will naturally bring in more fans.

"We already have a great support behind us, but to enjoy and experience that at Hampden in this campaign will be a big factor in ensuring we get the results that we believe we can get.

"It is amazing to play at the national stadium. It sends a really huge message and I really believe the country will support us."